“It’ll be soon”: Love is Blind alums Lauren and Cameron Hamilton tease a return to reality television 

While Love Is Blind has completed its fourth season and several people have fallen in love and gotten married, there is one couple that has always been a fan favorite. They are Lauren Speed-Hamilton and Cameron Hamilton, who got married in the first season of Love Is Blind, which aired in 2020.

While the couple hasn't appeared on any reality TV show since then, they are still interested in being on the small screen. During a recent interview with E! News, they revealed that they would consider appearing on television if the right opportunity presented itself.

The Love Is Blind alum Lauren Speed-Hamilton said that they want to be sure that the appearance would be something that would feel go to them. She added that the couple didn't want to "be on TV just to be on TV" while noting that this was when one gets into trouble. She noted that doing so often results in people getting into situations where they are unhappy with the outcome and that the story begins warping itself "just for entertainment."

She continued:

"Whatever we walk into, which, I have a feeling it'll be soon, you never know. We just want it to feel good to us and to our supporters."

Will Lauren Speed-Hamilton and Cameron Hamilton return to host Love Is Blind season 5?

The current hosts of Love Is Blind Nick and Vanessa Lachey faced a lot of backlash during the live reunion episode of season 4. People even started a Change.org petition to replace them with Lauren and Cameron as the hosts.

During their interview with E! News, Lauren and Cameron discussed the possibility of taking over as the hosts of Love Is Blind and if they have received any offers like it. Lauren noted that right now, they aren't to her knowledge taking over Nick and Vanessa's position as the hosts. However, she said that it doesn't mean that they will never host a dating show of their own or even in the future with Netflix.

"You just never know. We just have to stay tuned and see how the dominoes fall, but I definitely could see that in our future, no doubt," she added.

As mentioned earlier, Vanessa and Nick Lachey are currently the hosts of Love Is Blind. The couple got married on July 15, 2011, and recently celebrated their 12-year wedding anniversary.

During their interview, Lauren Speed-Hamilton and Cameron Hamilton spoke about the love they received from celebrities and fans alike who saw the show. They expressed that they were grateful for all the love they got from everyone.

Lauren also went on to explain how the connection between her and Cameron happened naturally. She spoke about how their marriage has set the bar for everyone who joins the show, Love Is Blind. She noted that it felt great to have set that bar.

"I think it feels even better because it's not something that we were trying to do, it just naturally happened through us organically falling in love and being ourselves on this huge platform. And I think because of that reason, so many people love us, and they love our story," Lauren said.

The pods brought the couple together and after days of daily communication, they fell in love, and decided to get engaged. Once they were engaged, the show's format allowed them to meet and spend a few weeks together before deciding if they wanted to get married at the end of the show.

Filming for the show's season 1 took place in 2018, but it was released in 2020. It was in November 2022 when the couple celebrated their four-year anniversary.

While season five is reportedly in production and will be hosted by Nick and Vanessa, there has been no confirmed date set for its airing. As they wait for the next season, fans can watch all four seasons of Love Is Blind on Netflix.