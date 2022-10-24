Love in Contract episode 9: Sang-eun and Ji-ho share first kiss, but tragedy not far behind

After a lot of confusion and misunderstanding, Sang-eun (Park Min-young) has finally heard a wonderful confession from Ji-ho (Go Kyung-pyo) in the latest episode of Love in Contract.

The two met five years ago when Ji-ho approached Sang-eun to act as his wife. They eventually got married and so far, their interactions were only part of a running appointment meant to keep up with the facade of said marriage.

However, somewhere down the line, Sang-eun fell in love with Ji-ho. Interestingly enough, he also fell in love with her, but due to certain misunderstandings, was unable to confess how he felt all this time.

In episode 9, he finally blurts out a confession during an argument between them. Their subsequent kiss was also reflective of his long-standing feelings for her. While the moment was a much-anticipated one in Love in Contract, the joy of it may be short-lived.

What is the tragedy that awaits Sang-eun and Ji-ho in Love in Contract?

Yoo Madam, who has raised Sang-eun, has always wanted the latter to become the wife of someone rich, so that she could wield a certain amount of power through the young woman. Of course, the first time around in Love in Contract, INA group’s adopted daughter Sang-eun decided not to play along with Yoo Madam’s expectation.

Now, after a reunion between Yoo and Sang-eun, the former is attempting another match.

This time, she wants Sang-eun to match up with Kang Hae-jin, the second son of a big conglomerate group. She doesn’t care about Sang-eun’s feelings, which is exactly why she is setting up a scandal to ensure that Hae-jin and Sang-eun end up together. To be fair, Yoo is not aware of Sang-eun’s vocation, and is therefore also unaware of Ji-Ho’s presence in Sang-eun’s life.

On the other hand, Ji-ho is also not aware of Sang-eun’s background in Love in Contract. Although in the latest episode, his ex-wife does reveal to him that Sang-eun is none other than INA Group’s adopted daughter Jamie Jung, Ji-ho decides not to perturb Sang-eun about details regarding her family. This is interesting because he wants Sang-eun to accept him for what he is at the moment.

She requests the same of him, and momentarily, it does seem to work in their favor. However, the truth is all set to drop soon. It will be interesting to see how Ji-ho and Sang-eun react when the scandal breaks, because the future of their relationship depends on their reactions.

It is also going to be interesting to see if Ji-ho can really stay objective and unperturbed once he learns the truth about Sang-eun.

Keep watching Love in Contract to see how things pan out for Ji-ho and Sang-eun.

