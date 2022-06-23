Love & Gelato ending explained: Who did Lina end up with? (Spoilers)

Netflix's unusual but sweet film, Love & Gelato, lives up to its name regarding romantic relationships and gelato.

Based on the New York Times bestseller by Jenna Evans Welch, the film is directed and written by Brandon Camp. It revolves around a young girl who visits Rome as a way to fulfill her mother's dream, only to find herself falling head over heels for the city and its gelato.

Let's find out who Lina ends up with, and dissect and understand the ending of Love & Gelato.

Note: This article contains spoilers.

Does Lina end up with Lorenzo or Alessandro?

At the end of Love & Gelato, Lina was seen choosing herself instead of picking either one of the men she was with throughout the film. However, the ending also hinted that she might end up with Lorenzo, as even a year apart would not stop them from meeting again.

Lorenzo finished up his studies at the Culinary Academy in Paris and decided to take over Greta's place after she retired. He had then asked Lina to come over for dinner and gelato at his grandmother's house. Love & Gelato ended with Lina's riding off on her bike.

Analyzing the end of Love & Gelato: Who is Lina's father?

As Love & Gelato progressed towards the end, viewers saw that Matteo Fussi refused to meet Lina after he learned she was his daughter. This made Lina mad, and she took a photo of what her mother Matteo had on his studio wall. A grieving Lina found herself with Lorenzo again, and the two shared a kiss. Later, Lorenzo expressed his wish to make their relationship work, but Lina did not feel the same way.

Lina planned her trip back to the United States even after Howard's convincing. However, when Addie was brought to Italy, she decided to stay back. They went to a party at Ale's place and learned that Lorenzo was going to Paris to study at the Culinary Academy. She rushed to the airport and explained to Lorenzo how their kiss was not a mistake but was just not at the right time in her life.

Lina shared how her perception of doing the right thing was always to choose between the two men she met when the diary had been asking her to choose herself all along. Lorenzo being the understanding one, accepted and understood Lina's decision.

Later, Howard asked Lina to accept him as her adopted father, which made Lina happy as she now had a family, deciding to defer college for a year. She chose to stay in Italy to find herself and spend time with her adoptive father.

Lina's mother never wanted her to meet Matteo Fossi, and it was always Howard who she believed would take care of her daughter as a father. She loved him, but they met at the wrong time. At the end of Love & Gelato, viewers see Lina strolling around the streets of Italy and clicking pictures with her mother's camera.

She also met Lorenzo, who had become a chef and had bought a secret patisserie piece that he planned to name 'The contrary.' Lina made him believe that being different made him better, which further helped him in his culinary journey. Lorenzo invited Lina to taste his Nonna’s famous gelato, and Lina happily agreed.

Lina had become more confident, learned to face her fears, and learned about the importance of love, which makes life and gelato better.

Stream Love & Gelato now available on Netflix.

