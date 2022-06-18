Cha Cha Real Smooth ending explained: Do Domino and Andrew end up together? (Spoilers)

A story about life, its hardships, and its realities is what Apple TV+'s latest release, Cha Cha Real Smooth, is all about.

Directed and written by Cooper Raiff, the film follows Andrew, a 22-year-old college graduate exploring the adult world. While doing so, he formed a kinship with a young single mother, Domino, and her autistic daughter, Lola.

Let's dissect and understand the ending of Cha Cha Real Smooth.

Note: This article contains spoilers.

Cha Cha Real Smooth Summary: Andrew and Domino's unusual connection

Apple TV+'s Cha Cha Real Smooth opened with a teen named Andrew attending a bar mitzvah party where he fell in love with the party manager, a woman who was significantly older than him. He had his first heartbreak when the woman turned him down.

The film then moved forward to the future, where viewers saw an older Andrew fresh out of college. He was aimless about his aspirations in life and worked at a mall food court while living with his family. One fine evening, Andrew attended a bar mitzvah party with his brother David. The party seemed dull until Andrew's charming personality and compassion helped put some fire into it.

This is where he met Domino, a single mother who was a target of gossip among local mothers. Her daughter Lola was autistic and struggled to fit in at the party. However, Andrew bonded with the mother-daughter duo and helped them mingle with others. The party's success landed Andrew a job as the 'party starter' for Bar Mitzvahs.

Andrew accepted the job, thinking he would get some extra money until he figured out what he wanted to do next. He soon became Lola's babysitter and a friend to Domino. He learned that she was engaged to a Chicago-based lawyer, Jose, however, he found himself attracted to her.

Eventually, Andrew fell for Domino who was still committed to Jose. Domino found comfort in Andrew's company, and her tragic past stopped her from pursuing any relationship despite her attraction toward him. Later, Andrew applied for a job at an NGO and did not expect a call back after he bombed the interview. He felt confronted by the realities of adulthood, so for him, the only way to deal with the situation was to create a scene at a Bar Mitzvah party.

Analyzing the end of Cha Cha Real Smooth: Does Domino end up with Andrew?

As the film progressed towards the end, viewers saw Andrew hosting a bar mitzvah party which Jose and Lola attended, but Domino didn't. He learned that Domino would be moving to Chicago and would marry Jose, which caused him to get drunk and create a scene.

He later went to Domino's house, confronted her about his feelings for each other, and professed his love. However, Domino turns him down, causing him to relive his first heartbreak again. This is when he felt forced to confront reality and deal with his emotions. Soon after, viewers saw Andrew starting his job at the NGO, moving on to a new chapter in his life.

In the final moments of Cha Cha Real Smooth, Andrew was seen going to school to pick up his brother. This is where he ran into Domino, and the two had a final heart-to-heart. Domino expressed gratitude for Andrew's kindness and compassion towards her daughter. The two then bid farewell and moved on with their lives.

At the end of Cha Cha Real Smooth, Domino married Jose while Andrew moved out of his mother's house and explored a life full of possibilities. The film ended on a bittersweet note for both the characters as they grew and learned.

Why did Domino turn Andrew down?

Domino's decision to turn Andrew down seemed fair, but it could have gone another way too. The two complimented each other perfectly and had electric chemistry. Along with this, Andrew shared a close bond with Lola and she appreciated his company. Despite her commitment-phobic actions, Domino doubled down on her intent to marry Jose when Andrew confessed his feelings for her.

Viewers are aware that Andrew had his entire life ahead full of possibilities, while Domino has had her share of life and harsh lessons that came with it. Her first husband abandoned her and their daughter, so she feared Andrew might resent her when he matured into his 20s.

Domino explained to Andrew that he was yet to discover himself, and it was too early for him to decide upon settling down with Domino and Lola. So, the only reason Domino did not pursue a romantic relationship with Andrew was that she felt she might steal Andrew's freedom that life once took away from her.

Andrew's heartbreaks in Cha Cha Real Smooth highlighted his sensibilties and experiences that shaped him as a person. These scenes provided a warm look into his compassionate exterior and his unapologetic tendency to project his inner vulnerabilities without hesitation.

Ultimately, Domino and Andrew did not end up together, but their time together helped Andrew grow and discover real-world sensibilities. The final montage in Cha Cha Real Smooth depicted Andrew reveling in the freedom of his 20s, thereby proving that Domino's assessment was right. The film ended on a heartfelt note as both the characters finally found happiness, even though they were apart from each other.

