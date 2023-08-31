Love in the Great Smoky Mountains: A National Park Romance - Cast list explored

Hallmark's new movie, Love in the Great Smoky Mountains: A National Park Romance, is all set to premiere on the channel on Saturday, September 2, 2023. The film tells the story of a former couple who reunite several years later, and the plot focuses on whether they'll manage to rediscover romance. Here's the official synopsis of the movie, as per Hallmark Channel:

''Former sweethearts reunite at an archeological dig in Great Smoky Mountains National Park. As they work together competing for the same research grant, will their love be rediscovered?''

The movie features Arielle Kebbel in the lead role, along with numerous others portraying crucial supporting roles. Love in the Great Smoky Mountains: A National Park Romance is helmed by Danny J. Boyle, with the screenplay written by Bruce D. Johnson.

Love in the Great Smoky Mountains: A National Park Romance cast list: Who stars in Hallmark's new movie?

1) Arielle Kebel as Haley

Arielle Kebel essays the lead role of Haley in Hallmark's Love in the Great Smoky Mountains: A National Park Romance. Arielle is a young woman who's now working at an archelogical dig at the Great Smoky Mountains, where she meets her former boyfriend. Their relationship forms the crux of the story, and it'll be interesting to see how it pans out.

Arielle Kebel looks charming and impressive in the film's trailer, and viewers can expect her to deliver a memorable performance in the movie. Her other notable acting credits include A Christmas Witness, Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector, and Fifty Shades of Freed, among many more.

2) Zach Roerig as Rob

Zach Roerig essays the character of Rob in the new Hallmark romantic flick. Rob is believed to be Haley's former lover whom she meets at an archeological dig. The two reunite and strike a friendship again.

Zach Roerig looks brilliant in the trailer and shares wonderful onscreen chemistry with his lead co-star. Fans can look forward to him delivering an impressive performance in the film. He's previously appeared in numerous other TV shows and movies like Serving Up the Holidays, Legacies, The Last Full Measure, The Year of Spectacular Men, Field of Lost Shoes, and many more.

3) Holly Bonney as Audrey

Holly Bonney stars as Audrey in Love in the Great Smoky Mountains: A National Park Romance. Apart from that, more details about her character are currently being kept under wraps, but viewers can expect her to play a significant part in the storyline.

Holly Bonney has also appeared in The Getback, Leverage: Redemption, Sister Tempest, and Paper Clocks, to name a few.

Apart from the aforementioned stars, the film also includes various other actors portraying pivotal supporting characters. These include:

Kai Braden as Troy Winters

Danielle Vega as Sky Edwards

Deena Dill as Dr. Ettinger

The official preview for Love in the Great Smoky Mountains: A National Park Romance was released by Hallmark Channel on August 24, 2023, and it offers a peek into the two lead characters' relationship.

They seem to get be getting along quite well, and viewers can expect them to rediscover love after many years. The trailer maintains a romantic and lighthearted tone that fans of Hallmark movies would certainly enjoy.

Don't miss Love in the Great Smoky Mountains: A National Park Romance on Hallmark Channel on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at 8 pm ET.