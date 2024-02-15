Love Is Blind season 6 episodes 7 to 9: Release timings for all regions

As per Netflix's official press release, Love Is Blind season 6 is set to air episodes 7 to 9 launching on February 21, 2024, at 3 am ET. These mid-season installments pick up where episode 6 left off, promising to further explore the relationships set in motion during the pod phase of the show.

This season is based in Charlotte, North Carolina, and introduces new dynamics to the social experiment as the couples confront real-world pressures.

The upcoming episodes promise to further test the strength of the unusual bonds forged in isolation. Viewers will continue following the relationships that blossomed in the pods to see if they can survive when exposed to real-world pressures.

Contrasting lifestyles, physical preferences, opinions, and other factors stand to challenge the connections as the couples approach their nuptials.

Love Is Blind season 6 episodes 7 to 9 release schedule across time zones

Release date and timings

Love Is Blind season 6 episodes 7 to 9 are set to become available on the Netflix platform on February 21, 2024. Per Netflix's standard release times, these episodes can be expected at 12 am Pacific Time or 3 am Eastern Time.

Moreover, for fans tuning in from different regions and countries, below is the time-zone-adjusted schedule.

Timezone Date Day Timings Pacific Time Feb 21, 2024 Wednesday 12:00 a.m. Mountain Time Feb 21, 2024 Wednesday 1:00 a.m. Central Time Feb 21, 2024 Wednesday 2:00 a.m. Eastern Time Feb 21, 2024 Wednesday 3:00 a.m. Atlantic Time Feb 21, 2024 Wednesday 4:00 a.m. Newfoundland Time Feb 21, 2024 Wednesday 4:30 a.m. Greenwich Mean Time Feb 21, 2024 Wednesday 8:00 a.m. Central European Time Feb 21, 2024 Wednesday 9:00 a.m. Eastern European Time Feb 21, 2024 Wednesday 10:00 a.m. India Standard Time Feb 21, 2024 Wednesday 1:30 p.m. China Standard Time Feb 21, 2024 Wednesday 4:00 p.m. Japan Standard Time Feb 21, 2024 Wednesday 5:00 p.m. Australian Eastern Time Feb 21, 2024 Wednesday 7:00 p.m. New Zealand Time Feb 21, 2024 Wednesday 9:00 p.m.

Where to watch

Netflix holds the exclusive streaming rights to Love Is Blind. All episodes of season 6 so far, as well as previous seasons, can be accessed on the platform. This allows Netflix subscribers to catch up or rewatch the show anywhere worldwide.

The upcoming episodes mark the second half of season 6 which will reveal the developments within the relationships that began in the isolated pods.

What happened so far

Love is Blind season 6 began by having singles enter isolation pods where they built emotional connections without seeing each other. This led to several proposals and engagements before the couples met face-to-face.

By the season's sixth episode, five couples had left the pods engaged, including Jimmy and Chelsea, Brittany and Kenneth, Jeramey and Laura, Clay and AD, and Johnny and Amy. They traveled to the Dominican Republic to further test their relationships.

The season has also focused on dramatic love triangles that added complexity, like when Jimmy was torn between Chelsea and Jessica, and Jeramey was caught between Laura and Sarah Ann.

Some contestants dealt with dilemmas after realizing their pod connections weren't as exclusive as they had believed. Other couples navigated issues around compatibility, race, and their diverse backgrounds.

The initial pod phase set the stage for developments throughout the season by highlighting key moments and conflicts in these relationships.

What to expect next

With the first five couples leaving the pods engaged, the next few episodes will likely test the strength and sincerity of these connections in the real world.

Viewers can anticipate further exploration into the love triangles that emerged in the pods, including resolutions to Cliffhangers like Chelsea's choice between Trevor and Jimmy. Jeramey may also face more turbulence navigating between Laura and Sarah Ann.

Kenneth and Brittany, along with Johnny and Amy, may confront additional challenges aligning their diverse perspectives.

More revelations about the authenticity of pod connections could arise, sparking difficult conversations like those between AD and Matthew. Contestants may waver about continuing their engagements as new doubts or external factors emerge.

Final thoughts

As Love Is Blind season 6 proceeds with the release of episodes 7 through 9, fans are on the edge of their seats waiting to see what unfolds next. These upcoming installments will determine the fate of the relationships born in the pods and continue to challenge perceptions around romantic connectivity.

Stream Love is Blind season 6 episode 7 to 9 on Netflix.

