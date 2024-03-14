Love Is Blind: Trevor Sova addresses secret relationship claims

Love Is Blind season 6 returned to Netflix with an explosive reunion episode on Wednesday, March 13. Trevor Sova finally addressed his secret relationship claim in a much-awaited moment, admitting the allegations were true. Though Trevor didn’t end up with a partner on the show, he emerged as a breakout star for his acceptance of romance and classic ‘Mr. Notebook guy’ personality.

As host Vanessa Lachey pointed out, the internet was rooting for him after the release of pod episodes. However, a major shift in public opinion occurred when his ex, Natalia Marrero, leaked their chats and photos with timestamps to prove Trevor was in a relationship with her before, during, and even after filming the show.

Trevor was brought out to address the ongoing allegations against him on social media. The Love Is Blind star said:

“I had a whole thing planned to say. I don’t know. I guess I’ll start by saying that I was not ‘dating’ her technically. Like I never said, ‘Will you be my girlfriend?’ before the show started. But there definitely was, like obviously, we were close.”

According to Trevor, he made it clear to his ex-girlfriend that he wanted to sign up for the experiment.

Love Is Blind Trevor Sova brands his approach “horrible” on season 6 reunion

Trevor Sova admitted it was messed up on his part to act in the certain way he did right before and after filming Love Is Blind. He clarified entering the pods with the mindset, “I will find someone. I wanna try it.” However, he did not have any answers to justify the actions that were deemed questionable on the internet.

When host Nick grilled him for saying ‘I love you’ and giving hope of marriage to his ex while entering the experiment, Trevor admitted he was wrong.

The host highlighted that the thing he did was "unfair," especially to Chelsea Blackwell, who at one point during the show was contemplating choosing him as her life partner. Trevor justified:

“I would have been with Chelsea. I told her (the ex-girlfriend) that. She knew that. Like she and I were so f**king toxic.”

The Love Is Blind star added:

“I am toxic as well. I admit that. I need a lot of therapy. I know I am toxic and I need to f**king change.”

In response to his statements, Chelsea gave Trevor some grace by explaining she wasn’t there to “grill” him on the matter. However, co-star Brittany called him out for being “disrespectful” not only to his ex but also to others who entered the show with the right intentions by doing the right things.

It prompted Chelsea to ask: What if she had chosen him? How would he justify his equation with the former partner then? Trevor replied:

“No, I told her that upfront. I was like, ‘You and I are toxic together.’ If I meet someone in here, then I’m staying with someone in here.”

People on stage brought up how he gave hopes of marriage to the ex, and Trevor said he was an “emotional wreck” at the moment. He insisted he didn’t sign up for the show to expand his career on TV. The Love Is Blind star explained:

“Chelsea, like, I was myself in those pods. I hope you know that. And any clarity you need off-camera, I will give it to you. You’re the only person that I owe any response to. Like I don’t give a f**k about people online. I don’t need to respond to them, but you, if you need that, I will give it to you.”

Before Trevor Sova left, Nick Lachey condemned those trying to join the experiment motivated by fame.

Love Is Blind season 6 reunion is available to stream on Netflix.