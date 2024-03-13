Love Is Blind: Where is Natalie Lee from season 2 now?

Natalie Lee, formerly a Love Is Blind season 2 contestant, captivated audiences with her emotional journey to find love. Her engagement to Shayne Jansen, marked by both tender and turbulent moments, ended unexpectedly at the altar, leaving viewers curious about her future.

Outside of reality television, Natalie has embarked on a new path, transitioning from her role as a consulting manager to becoming a prominent influencer and podcast host.

Natalie Lee's journey after Love Is Blind season 2

After appearing on Love Is Blind season 2, which aired on Netflix on February 11, 2022, Natalie Lee started a new journey of personal growth and building her career. She is no longer just known for her personal life shown on the reality show. Natalie has used her fame from the show to become a successful influencer and podcast host.

As an influencer and podcast host, Natalie can connect with many people. She shares advice from her life experiences about relationships and personal growth.

Natalie now wants a quieter romantic life, away from the public spotlight she had on the reality show. This change was clear from statements she made in an interview with Entertainment Weekly in July 2023. She stated:

“I can't say his name out of respect for him, but I have privately dated another reality TV star…to have a partner who can relate to that is just really, really nice and understanding the complexities of being on a TV show,"

Similar to her aspirations, she also seeks the same qualities in her partner.

“My ideal type is someone who's more quiet, more private, even though I'm not. And you can't really have that and be in this social media world."

Professionally, Natalie Lee's transition from a consulting manager to a full-time influencer and podcast host represents a significant shift in her career trajectory.

Today, Natalie stands as a demonstration of the power of personal branding and the opportunities that arise from effectively leveraging one's experiences and audience engagement.

Natalie now has a podcast she co-hosts with Deepti Vempati, who was also on Love Is Blind. It's called Out of the Pods. The podcast dives into reality TV, personal growth, and the ins and outs of modern dating. Natalie uses it as a platform to share her perspectives and connect with a wider audience, building her online influence.

Meanwhile, in her personal life, Natalie has navigated the dating world after being on a reality show. Her focus has been on finding authentic connections, in contrast to the very public romantic experience she had on Love Is Blind.

Her brief reconciliation with Shayne Jansen post-show and subsequent relationship with another reality TV star have been pivotal in shaping her current outlook on relationships. Natalie's influence extends beyond podcasting to a robust social media presence.

With over 689, 000 followers on Instagram, she has cultivated a platform that blends lifestyle content with insights into her life post-Love Is Blind season 2.