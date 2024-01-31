Love Island: Hannah Elizabeth before and after cosmetic surgery

Among the luminaries of Love Island in the U.K., Hannah Elizabeth's name assumes foremost importance ever since she first entered the villa back in 2015. Hannah Elizabeth is featuring once again in the spin-off Love Island: All Stars and has recently raised many eyebrows with her remarkable cosmetic transformation.

According to Hello Magazine, she has undergone numerous breast augmentations as well as facial enhancement surgery. Hannah also disclosed that she had jobs as a glamor model, a Playboy Bunny, and a ring girl.

When the reality star arrived at the Majorcan mansion at the age of 25, she had a memorable experience and her stay at the villa was eventuful to say the least.

Even more, she got engaged to her then-boyfriend, former TOWIE star Jon Clarke, who proposed live during the show. However, that didn't work out, and Hannah, now 33, has come back to the show to look for a new partner.

A look into Love Island star Hannah Elizabeth's cosmetic transformation

Since appearing on Love Island, Hannah Elizabeth has amassed a sizable fan base, and fans of the show frequently compliment the celebrity for being so transparent about the cosmetic treatments she underwent.

According to Hello Magazine, when Hannah disclosed the degree of the face surgery she had done in Turkey in Nov. 2022, people took notice. In a picture taken from her hospital bed, she said on Instagram Stories that she was "obsessed" with the outcome and that it made her feel "like a Bratz doll."

Hannah had a face augmentation surgery also known as a "Fox eye lift," which raises the brows to give one the appearance of a lifted, wide-eyed fox.

Additionally, Hannah acknowledged getting another breast augmentation after having her son Reggie. She had her second nose job in Oct 2023, sharing her satisfaction with the outcome following her initial procedure this January. Hannah expressed her gratitude to Lift Aesthetics for the BBL procedure she had at the close of 2023.

Despite the glamor and glitz which is so frequently associated with cosmetic surgeries, leading physicians and cosmetic surgeons continue to advise against overdoing the procedures.

Another significant trend is the massive exodus of British celebrities to the US for getting their cosmetic surgeries done.

According to Dr. Omar, a cosmetic surgeon associated with the CREO Clinic, there are concerns associated with this trend, such as different medical standards, possible language hurdles, and difficulties receiving follow-up care, as reported by HELLO!

Speaking about the costs involved in getting such high-end cosmetic transformation, Dr. Omar further added that the cost of procedures like rhinoplasty, lip fillers and breast augmentation can vary greatly.

According to reports, these procedures could cost anywhere from a few thousand to tens of thousands of pounds on average. A rough estimate would put the finger on £8000 for a rhinoplasty, £8000 for other facial surgeries, £6000 for a breast augmentation and £10,000 for a BBL (Brazilian Butt Lift).

All in all, it is quite evident that Love Island star Hannah Elizabeth's cosmetic transformation definitely came with a price tag and that she had to shell out big bucks for the same.