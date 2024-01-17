Love Island season 10 cast: Where are they now?

ITV’s Love Island: All Stars opened up to an explosive start on Monday, January 15. This time, the smash-hit reality dating show has brought back fan-favorite islanders of the past to give them a second chance at love. The alums will form bonds in a glamorous villa in South Africa for eight weeks without getting dumped.

Their relationships will be put to the ultimate test with new twists and bombshells arriving each week. Only one pair will become the winner and take home the £50,000 grand prize.

Though the new season has kick-started already, fans are still reeling from the drama that Love Island season 10 brought to the television screens. Hearts were mended and broken frequently, leaving fans hooked to the series.

Where is the cast of Love Island season 10 now?

The winners: Jess Harding and Sammy Root

Jess Harding and Sammy Root broke up only two months after winning the 10th season of the dating reality show together. Sammy confirmed their separation on his Instagram stories, writing,

“To be totally clear—I at least wanted to see if our relationship could be saved and felt this would be the respectful way forward. We had the most incredible experience winning Love Island and I genuinely saw a future with Jess."

The reality TV star claimed he was committed and respectful to the relationship; however, things didn’t work as they’d hoped. He continued,

"Despite how all this has played out today, I think Jess is an amazing woman and genuinely wish her the best."

Runner-up: Lochan Nowacki and Whitney Adebayo

Lochan and Whitney, the season's runner-up, are still growing strong together. Their relationship in Casa Amor began when Whitney was single after Medhi’s exit. Unlike most couples on the season, the duo had a drama-free journey.

In November 2023, on the special occasion of Whitney’s birthday, Lochan shared a heartfelt post on Instagram about their unusual romantic journey. He wrote,

“I can’t believe we met on Love Island a few months ago! I never thought it would be possible to Truly connect with someone on a show like that let alone find actually love but we did who would’ve thought lol…deffo not us. To celebrating the rest of your birthdays and life’s together! Let’s get lit my love! I love you! Happy birthday.”

In another post shared jointly on New Year's, Lochan Nowacki and Whitney Adebayo referred to each other as their family.

Third Place: Ella Thomas and Tyrique Hyde

Despite claims of separation, Ellas Thomas and Trique Hyde appear to be together after their stint on Love Island season 10. In December 2023, during an interaction with Capital Xtra, Tyrique spoke at length about how difficult it is to date when many people are invested and interested in your relationship.

He said,

“Our relationship is between us, what goes on behind closed doors, it’s only us two. But people like to put in their little input in the DMs sometimes, in the request on social media. It’s jarring.”

He confirmed that things are going well between the reality TV stars,

“Obviously first relationship is hard because I’m not used to it but it’s going well, I’m enjoying it.”

The couple enjoyed their first Christmas together in 2023 and gave fans a sneak peek into their intimate celebration on Instagram.

Fourth Place: Molly Marsh and Zachariah Noble

Molly and Zachariah, who ended up in fourth place, did spend some time apart after the show, which gave rise to break-up rumors. However, the couple has since put the speculation to rest, claiming they’ve just grown private about their life and relationship.

The couple recently took a trip to Finland together and also gave fans a glimpse of it on Instagram.

Ella Barnes and Mitchel Taylor

Ella Barnes announced her split with Mitchel Taylor in August 2023 on Instagram. However, she didn't reveal the reason behind the separation. She wrote,

"Unfortunately, myself and Mitch have decided to end our relationship. I really wanted things to work out and I'm gutted that our journey has come to an end."

In his statement, Mitchel said their busy lifestyle made living together impossible for the two. He said,

"We had no intentions of ending, but with our busy lives at this moment and living the other side of the country made it extremely hard for it to work. I wish Ella nothing but the best as she is a lovely girl and deserves the world."

Mitchel Taylor is the only bombshell from Love Island season 10 to make a comeback in the All-Stars version.

Abi Moores and Scott van-der-Sluis

Scott pursued a romance with Abi Moores, but they were dumped just weeks before the finale. Three weeks after exiting the UK version, Scott appeared on Love Island US season 5 but didn't win.

Abi is likely single after exiting the show and has since appeared on Dancing on Ice.

Kady McDermott and Ousman "Ouzy" See

After leaving the villa, Ousman was embroiled in a cheating scandal and admitted to Daily Mail that it was his bad behavior that ruined his relationship with Kady,

"I just want to clear it up, I was in the wrong. I can understand why Kady was upset, the girl (other woman) set me up."

Kady and Ousman, who stay pretty active on Instagram, appear single.

Amber Wise and Josh Brocklebank

After leaving the show, Josh publicly admitted to having a secret romantic spark with fellow bombshell Ella B. Meanwhile, Amber stated she and Josh were more of friends, and their relationship never turned lovey-dovey.

Amber continues to share insights about her daily life on Instagram, including going on frequent girl trips. Meanwhile, Josh has all been about pursuing his true passion for football.

Leah Taylor and Montel McKenzie

For Leah and Montel, the next step to their bond was to gauge how things worked out for them in the real world. The couple did go on a couple of dates together after leaving the villa, but things didn't go as planned. During the reunion special, when asked if there was a specific reason behind their split, Leah said,

"I don't think there was a standout point really, it was more just realising that I don't see this as a long-term thing between us both."

Since getting dumped, Leah is more focused on her career as a beauty mogul and Montel as a soccer player.

Catherine Agbaje and Elom Ahlijah-Wilson

The pair hit it off on the show but were eliminated soon. Since then, they've appeared on Aftersun and numerous other podcasts. A source close to the couple told The Sun they aren't together. The insider said,

"The pair struggled to make it work in the real world and barely saw each other since the show ended. They kept up a bit of a pretence, while they did the podcast circuit, but everyone knew it was over before it even really started."

Elom is now an online coach and fitness freak, while Catherine pursues her career as a social media influencer.

Those interested can watch the new drama unfold on Love Island: All Stars via ITV2 and ITVX.