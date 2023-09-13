Love & Murder: Atlanta Playboy cast list and characters explored

Love & Murder: Atlanta Playboy Part 1 is all set to air on BET+ on Thursday, September 21, 2023. The second part of the movie will air on the channel a week later, i.e., on September 28. The movie delves deep into the murder investigation of a prominent but mysterious businessman.

As per IMDb, the synopsis of the film reads:

''Follows Lance, a prominent Atlanta businessman known for both revamping the city's 911 system and his proclivity for women. There are many theories and claims about who would have wished him dead when he is discovered dead in his own home.''

Love & Murder: Atlanta Playboy features Taye Diggs in the lead role, with various other actors playing supporting characters. The film is directed by Jaira Thomas and has Gregory Anderson and Ron Stodghill serving as writers.

Love & Murder: Atlanta Playboy cast list: Who stars in BET+'s new TV movie?

1) Taye Diggs as Lance

Taye Diggs essays the lead role of Lance in BET+'s Love & Murder: Atlanta Playboy. Lance is an eminent businessman who's also known to be a womanizer. He's a charismatic man who leads an extremely mysterious life. His death leads to a complicated murder investigation, which is the major focal point of the story.

It'll be interesting to see how his character would be explored in the film. Taye Diggs is a critically acclaimed actor who's been a part of several movies and TV shows over the years like All American, River Runs Red, Set it Up, and 'Til Death Do Us Part, to name a few.

2) Keesha Sharp as Blair Herndon

Keesha Sharp dons the role of Blair Herndon in the new BET+ drama movie. She's Lance's ex-wife, but apart from that, not many other details about her character are known at this point.

She'll play a significant role in the investigation as authorities look to explore Lance's past and his relationships with various people in order to get an insight into his personality and the kind of life he led. Sharp's other notable acting credits include Power Book II: Ghost, You Have a Nice Flight, The Good Fight, and Lethal Weapon, among others.

3) Ciera Payton as Sophia

Ciera Payton plays the role of Sophie in Love & Murder: Atlanta Playboy. Not much is known about her character, but she's set to play a major supporting role in the film. Viewers might recognize Payton from Wendy Williams: The Movie, Tyler Perry's The Oval, 59 Seconds, Bad Teacher, and many more.

Apart from the above-mentioned names, the flick also stars several other noted actors playing supporting roles, including:

Tye White as Prosecutor Ryan Sullivan

Nicole Lyn as Khloe Cross

Ernestine Johnson as Delyse

DJames Jones as Daniel Shaw

David Vaughn as Detective Colin De Luca

Thea Camara as Mrs. Piedmont

Ken Colquitt as Mr. Leonard Piedmont

Charles Ambrose as CEO Graham Burns

Monica Pearson as Charlotte Ambrose

Mac Wells as Glenroy

Rob Brown as Carter Brighton

Viewers can tune into BET+ on Thursday, September 21, 2023, on Love & Murder: Atlanta Playboy.