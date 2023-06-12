My Journey to 50 on BET+: Release date, what to expect, and more

Gabrielle Union's upcoming two-part special, My Journey to 50, promises an unforgettable adventure across four African countries as Union celebrates turning 50 years old. Her debut project from an overall deal with BET+, audiences are expecting nothing less than a compelling account of personal growth and spirit when it premieres on June 15, 2023.

The journey will also take viewers through an extraordinary series spanning the shores of Ghana all the way across to the Zanzibar Island of East Africa. For Union herself, especially during the moments when she finds herself taking stock of what life has brought so far, as well as viewers, the show will serve as a testament to how such experiences enable one to embrace authenticity and encourage others to do the same.

Unraveling the journey of self-discovery in My Journey to 50: Trailer and plot insights

My Journey to 50 trailer delights with an insight into Union's incredible journey, surrounded by her friends and family members who share in her excitement regarding this momentous occasion. The trailer gives an overview of what lies in store for the viewer -- from picturesque vistas across Africa's expanse to its vibrant culture.

The sneak peek drives with anticipation about the poignant moments that unfold throughout the series as Union unearths the secrets of heritage and gains great insights into the same. The official synopsis of My Journey to 50, as per BET, reads:

"We join Gabrielle, along with her family and closest friends, as she embarks on a journey that sheds light on the woman she once was and honors who she is in the present while discovering the deeply rooted, badass that she has always been. On this journey, she’ll walk the path of her heritage, gain wisdom and shed what no longer works for her while welcoming others to relearn, rediscover and reconnect as we collectively celebrate our most authentic selves."

While talking about her journey and the celebration of turning 50, Union shared:

“I’ve always had a lifelong thirst for knowledge. Connecting with the birthplace of civilization and my own ancestry helped me inch closer to my true self."

She added:

"There was no other place I wanted to spend my 50th birthday. It was an experience I’ll never forget and I’m excited for audiences to join me on the journey."

The cast of My Journey to 50

Union's new project will feature her beloved family, with Wade and their daughter, Kaavia James Union Wade, joining her in the spotlight. The familial bond is made even stronger by the presence of Theresa, Katie, Chelsea, and Tracy, members of Union's extended family.

Exciting celebrity guests like Adair Curtis, Essence Atkins, and Angie Martinez also promise to make the show a star-studded production.

The two-part series boasts a robust line of producers, including executive producer Jesse Collins of Jesse Collins Entertainment, who has an impeccable track record in entertainment. Besides that, the series also includes Dionne Harmon, Madison Merritt, Elaine Metaxas, Sergio Alfaro, Tiffany Mills, Kian Gass, and Erin Beaurem.

BET @BET



Watch an all new America In Black Sunday 10/9c. This month on #AmericaInBlackBET , we're sitting down with Gabrielle Union to discuss her journey to 50. 🥂Watch an all new America In Black Sunday 10/9c. This month on #AmericaInBlackBET, we're sitting down with Gabrielle Union to discuss her journey to 50. 🥂 Watch an all new America In Black Sunday 10/9c. https://t.co/OECWWTAx73

The unforgettable voyage with Gabrielle Union in My Journey to 50 is all set to inspire viewers and fans alike. While she travels to four different African countries, Union will discover something far more valuable -- herself. This powerful series will highlight her remarkable resilience as she explores her heritage, identity, and quest for authenticity.

The upcoming series is slated for release on June 15, 2023, on BET+.

Poll : 0 votes