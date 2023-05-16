"I gonna have enough to hold everyone up?” - Dwyane Wade's wife Gabrielle Union discloses she is still insecure about her finances

Actress Gabrielle Union, the wife of NBA legend Dwyane Wade, recently made comments that garnered internet attention. During her interview for Black Millionaires, Union talked about how she struggles with financial security.

The quotes were a part of a sit-down with Noah Callahan-Bever on his Bloomberg Originals series, "Idea Generation." He asked Union about the moment she finally felt like she made it financially.

Union said her and Wade split everything in their household. However, both support members of their own families and from previous relationships.

“In this household we split everything 50-50, but in the other households each of us have to support (everything),” Union said.

The extra people on their payroll adds extra pressure to her life.

“There is always this gorilla on your back telling you, ‘You better work, bitch. You better work,'" Union said. "Are you going to sleep in? Somebody might not eat."

Union said she struggles with the scarcity mindset. She said later in the interview that she is working to let go of that anxiety.

Many were also surprised the famous couple split their bills down the middle. Wade has likely made much more money in his career than Union, despite the success and fame of both.

What is Gabrielle Union’s net worth?

Reports estimate Gabrielle Union to have a net worth of $40-45 million. She, of course, did not start with that amount. Like most actresses, Union struggled on her way up in Hollywood.

She said she often struggled with worries about how her movies would perform. Union said those fears still persist despite her success.

Her husband Wade made $199 million in player salary during his NBA career. That money does not include his multiple off-the-court business ventures and endorsements. The two have been married since 2014.

Union’s film career began in 1993. Her first role was an extra in an episode of "Family Matters." She became a star with her roles in "Bring It On" and "Bad Boys II."

Union and Wade share a child who was born by surrogate. Their daughter, Kaavia, is four years old. Union is also an active stepmother to Wade’s previous three children. Wade is also the guardian for his 21-year-old nephew.

