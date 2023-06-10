Where to watch Juneteenth: A Global Celebration for Freedom? Release date, streaming details, and more

The much-awaited Juneteenth concert Juneteenth: A Global Celebration for Freedom will air live from The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles on June 19, 2023, at 8 pm ET. The event will be broadcasted on all CNN platforms and OWN nationwide with the former also broadcasting an exclusive pre-show program.

Juneteenth: A Global Celebration for Freedom is created by a team of black creators from Live Nation Urban and Jesse Collins Entertainment. Like the previous year, the concert will see numerous performances from a star-studded lineup this year as well.

The event is based on the federal holiday Juneteenth, which is celebrated among African American communities. It commemorates the emancipation of enslaved people in the US. Juneteenth was first observed in the state of Texas in 1865 when enslaved people were declared free under the terms of the 1862 Emancipation Proclamation.

Chris Licht, Chairman and CEO of CNN Worldwide expressed his excitement about the event being broadcasted by CNN Networks. In a statement released on the CNN website, he said that the company is proud to be able to partner with Live Nation Urban as they broadcast the Juneteenth event. Licht added:

"We want to be a destination for people to both understand and celebrate a holiday of this magnitude."

Johnita P. Due, EVP of Integrity and Inclusion for CNN Worldwide also expressed her excitement about the event's broadcast. Echoing Chris' thoughts, she said that she is looking forward to the electricity of the show. She described it as a meticulously made expression of the black community's excellence and resilience as they work on their ongoing "pursuit of equality.”

Shawn Gee, President of Live Nation Urban, talked about producing the event and expressed his excitement for its broadcast, in a statement to CNN. He said that they had launched Juneteenth: A Global Celebration for Freedom in 2022 and noted that it was an emotional and unforgettable event.

Gee added that they have partnered with CNN and Jesse Collins Entertainment to broadcast the event live from LA's Greek Theatre. He said that they are looking forward to educating people about the Juneteenth holiday as they celebrate the same.

According to Live Nation's official website, tickets are available to purchase for those who want to attend the live show in LA. The tickets range between $39 and $421 and can be purchased on the link given on Live Nation's page for the event.

Juneteenth: A Global Celebration for Freedom will feature several famed guest performers

Live Nation Urban revealed that the much-awaited event will be host to a star-studded lineup of musicians. The names announced for the event include singers like Coi Leray, Miguel, Kirk Franklin, SWV, Davido, and Jodeci. Additionally, Grammy Award-winning singer Adam Blackstone and Academy-award-winning filmmaker and The Roots co-founder Questlove will also join the lineup.

However, it was Live Nation Urban's latest revelation that had people even more excited about the event. It was recently announced that Vice President of the United States Kamala Harris will also be present at the event. Although it is unclear whether Harris will give a speech or join some performers on stage, her decision to attend the event has been greatly appreciated by the community.

Juneteenth: A Global Celebration for Freedom 2022 saw a number of artists perform on the stage. They included names like Khalid, The Roots, Earth, Wind & Fire, Anthony Hamilton, Michelle Williams, and Billy Porter, among others. The event also saw former First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama and Susan Kelechi Watson in special appearances.

Juneteenth: A Global Celebration for Freedom will broadcast live on all CNN networks and OWN network on June 19, 2023, at 8 pm ET.

