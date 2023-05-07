When is Live Nation Concert week? How to avail $25 tickets and all you need to know

Live Nation has announced that its Concert Week will return in 2023 and will allow participants to access over 3800 concert shows by artists throughout the year via a limited number of $25 tickets. The Concert Week is scheduled to be held from May 10 to May 16, 2023.

The global ticketing and entertainment company announced the Concert Week, which is being participated by artists such as Hayley Kiyoko, Ghost, P!nk, Pepe Aguilar, Pentatonix, Avenged Sevenfold, Bebe Rexha, Beck & Phoenix, Hunter Hayes, Incubus, Jason Aldean, Rob Zombie & Alice Cooper, among others, via a post on their official Instagram page:

Verizon and Rakuten presale access for the Live Nation Concert Week starts on May 9, 2023, at 10 am ET. All tickets and presales are available from https://www.livenation.com/promotion/concertweek.

Avenged Sevenfold, The Offspring to participate in Live Nation Concert Week

Among the currently announced list of participants in the Live Nation Concert is the American progressive metal band Avenged Sevenfold. The band is best known for their sixth studio album, Hail to the King, which was released on July 27, 2010. The album peaked as a chart-topper on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Also participating in the Live Nation Concert Week will be the punk-rock band The Offspring, who rose to prominence with their fifth studio album, Americana, which was released on November 17, 1998. The album peaked at number 2 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

The currently announced list of participants in the Live Nation Concert Week is given below:

3 Doors Down

5 Seconds of Summer

Alejandro Fernandez

The All-American Rejects

New Found Glory

The Get Up Kids & More

Avenged Sevenfold

Beck & Phoenix

Big Time Rush

Boy George & Culture Club with Howard Jones and Berlin

Bret Michaels Parti-Gras

Bryan Adams

Charlie Puth

Counting Crows

Darius Rucker

Def Leppard & Motley Crue

Dermot Kennedy

Dierks Bentley

Disturbed

The Doobie Brothers

Fall Out Boy

Foreigner

Fuerza Regida

Garbage & Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds

Ghost

Godsmack and Staind

Gov't Mule's Dark Side of The Mule

Hank Williams JR.

Incubus

Janet Jackson

Jason Aldean

Jelly Roll

Jimmy Eat World & Manchester Orchestra

Keith Urban

Kidz Bop Kids

Larry June

Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire

LL Cool J

Logic

Louis Tomlinson

Luke Bryan

Lynyrd Skynyrd & ZZ Top

MÅNESKIN

Marca MP

Maroon 5

Matchbox Twenty

Miranda Lambert

MUDVAYNE

Nickleback

The Offspring

Outlaw Music Festival feat. Willie Nelson & Family

PANTERA

Parker McCollum

PENTATONIX

Rob Zombie & Alice Cooper

Rod Stewart

Rupaul'S Drag Race

Sad Summer Fest: Taking Back Sunday

The Maine

PVRIS

Sam Hunt

Santana

Shania Twain

SHINEDOWN

Slightly Stoopid & Sublime with Rome

The Smashing Pumpkins

Snoop Dogg

Wiz Khalifa

Too $hort & More

Tears For Fears

Thomas Rhett

TLC & Shaggy with En Vogue and Sean Kingston

WIZKID

Wu-Tang Clan & Nas

Young The Giant with Milky Chance

YUNGBLUD

Zac Brown Band

TBA

More about the artists participating in Live Nation Weekend

Eilleen Regina Edwards, better known by her stage name, Shania Twain, is a Canadian singer-songwriter who is best known for her second studio album, The Woman in Me, which was released on February 7, 1995. The album won the Best Country Album award at the 1996 Grammy Awards.

Maroon 5 is an American pop band that was formed as a collaboration between Adam Levine, Jesse Carmichael, James Valentine, and Matt Flynn. The band also includes PJ Morton, and Sam Farrar, with past members including Ryan Dusick, and Mickey Madden.

Maroon 5 is best known for their second studio album, It Won't Be Soon Before Long, which was released on May 16, 2007. The album peaked as a chart-topper on the Billboard 200 album chart.

The Smashing Pumpkins are an American alternative rock band who are best known for their fourth studio album, Adore, which was released on June 2, 1998. The album peaked at number 2 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

