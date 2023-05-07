When is Live Nation Concert week? How to avail $25 tickets and all you need to know

Live Nation has announced that its Concert Week will return in 2023 and will allow participants to access over 3800 concert shows by artists throughout the year via a limited number of $25 tickets. The Concert Week is scheduled to be held from May 10 to May 16, 2023.
The global ticketing and entertainment company announced the Concert Week, which is being participated by artists such as Hayley Kiyoko, Ghost, P!nk, Pepe Aguilar, Pentatonix, Avenged Sevenfold, Bebe Rexha, Beck & Phoenix, Hunter Hayes, Incubus, Jason Aldean, Rob Zombie & Alice Cooper, among others, via a post on their official Instagram page:
Verizon and Rakuten presale access for the Live Nation Concert Week starts on May 9, 2023, at 10 am ET. All tickets and presales are available from https://www.livenation.com/promotion/concertweek.
Avenged Sevenfold, The Offspring to participate in Live Nation Concert Week
Among the currently announced list of participants in the Live Nation Concert is the American progressive metal band Avenged Sevenfold. The band is best known for their sixth studio album, Hail to the King, which was released on July 27, 2010. The album peaked as a chart-topper on the Billboard 200 album chart.
Also participating in the Live Nation Concert Week will be the punk-rock band The Offspring, who rose to prominence with their fifth studio album, Americana, which was released on November 17, 1998. The album peaked at number 2 on the Billboard 200 album chart.
The currently announced list of participants in the Live Nation Concert Week is given below:
- 3 Doors Down
- 5 Seconds of Summer
- Alejandro Fernandez
- The All-American Rejects
- New Found Glory
- The Get Up Kids & More
- Avenged Sevenfold
- Beck & Phoenix
- Big Time Rush
- Boy George & Culture Club with Howard Jones and Berlin
- Bret Michaels Parti-Gras
- Bryan Adams
- Charlie Puth
- Counting Crows
- Darius Rucker
- Def Leppard & Motley Crue
- Dermot Kennedy
- Dierks Bentley
- Disturbed
- The Doobie Brothers
- Fall Out Boy
- Foreigner
- Fuerza Regida
- Garbage & Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds
- Ghost
- Godsmack and Staind
- Gov't Mule's Dark Side of The Mule
- Hank Williams JR.
- Incubus
- Janet Jackson
- Jason Aldean
- Jelly Roll
- Jimmy Eat World & Manchester Orchestra
- Keith Urban
- Kidz Bop Kids
- Larry June
- Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire
- LL Cool J
- Logic
- Louis Tomlinson
- Luke Bryan
- Lynyrd Skynyrd & ZZ Top
- MÅNESKIN
- Marca MP
- Maroon 5
- Matchbox Twenty
- Miranda Lambert
- MUDVAYNE
- Nickleback
- The Offspring
- Outlaw Music Festival feat. Willie Nelson & Family
- PANTERA
- Parker McCollum
- PENTATONIX
- Rob Zombie & Alice Cooper
- Rod Stewart
- Rupaul'S Drag Race
- Sad Summer Fest: Taking Back Sunday
- The Maine
- PVRIS
- Sam Hunt
- Santana
- Shania Twain
- SHINEDOWN
- Slightly Stoopid & Sublime with Rome
- The Smashing Pumpkins
- Snoop Dogg
- Wiz Khalifa
- Too $hort & More
- Tears For Fears
- Thomas Rhett
- TLC & Shaggy with En Vogue and Sean Kingston
- WIZKID
- Wu-Tang Clan & Nas
- Young The Giant with Milky Chance
- YUNGBLUD
- Zac Brown Band
- TBA
More about the artists participating in Live Nation Weekend
Eilleen Regina Edwards, better known by her stage name, Shania Twain, is a Canadian singer-songwriter who is best known for her second studio album, The Woman in Me, which was released on February 7, 1995. The album won the Best Country Album award at the 1996 Grammy Awards.
Maroon 5 is an American pop band that was formed as a collaboration between Adam Levine, Jesse Carmichael, James Valentine, and Matt Flynn. The band also includes PJ Morton, and Sam Farrar, with past members including Ryan Dusick, and Mickey Madden.
Maroon 5 is best known for their second studio album, It Won't Be Soon Before Long, which was released on May 16, 2007. The album peaked as a chart-topper on the Billboard 200 album chart.
The Smashing Pumpkins are an American alternative rock band who are best known for their fourth studio album, Adore, which was released on June 2, 1998. The album peaked at number 2 on the Billboard 200 album chart.