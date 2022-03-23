"Love to see it": Fans react as Jennifer Aydin and Margaret Josephs resolve their fight on RHONJ

The dramatic feud between Jennifer Aydin and Margaret Josephs on The Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) has finally come to an end.

Aydin felt that she had been fighting with Josephs for too long. The blowout after the premiere episode had apparently stressed her out so much that she was starting to feel depressed. Josephs agreed to meet with Aydin to resolve any misunderstandings left.

The duo met for coffee and spoke at length about the issues between them. This was a breath of fresh air for a lot of fans, who had seen a lot of arguments between the two. One fan tweeted:

The strained relationship between the two housewives began during the premiere episode of Season 12 of RHONJ when Josephs publicly revealed Bill Aydin's affair.

Since then, the housewives have constantly been talking about the affair, Aydin has been fighting with almost everyone, and Bill has been the center of attention.

Fans react to the conversation between RHONJ stars Jennifer Aydin and Margaret Josephs

Fans have their own take on this new development in RHONJ. While some supported Aydin for standing up for herself, others sided with Josephs.

Details on the conversation between RHONJ stars Margaret Josephs and Jennifer Aydin

Margaret Josephs and Jennifer Aydin met for coffee to resolve their issues and misunderstandings.

Aydin initiated the conversation by telling Josephs she was sad that her husband's affair was exposed publicly when it was meant to be kept private to protect their children. She said:

"I've never dealt with this. It was easier for me to avoid it... I'm hurt, devastated. Margaret, you've got to understand. You kicked me in the gut, Marge. That's how I felt."

Josephs then apologized to Aydin for hurting her and said:

"Listen I didn't wanna hurt you like this. I can't imagine what it was like going through it by yourself. It's horrible that you feel you couldn't tell your parents. If I knew you never spoke about this with anybody in your family, do you think I would've ever said that? I thought you were gonna blow this off."

Aydin confessed that she tried to forget about her husband's affair, but it was all too new for her. She said:

"I didn't have to deal with this before. Bill's not saying anything. I'm embarrassed. I don't really even feel like talking to him about it. I feel so bad... What if we go to therapy and we come to the conclusion [of not being able to make it work]? I don't know if I can work through it."

The duo then shared an emotional exchange, with Josephs feeling sorry for Aydin. In a confessional, she said:

"My intention was not to open Pandora's box. I do feel very bad, like, she's so heartbroken. I do feel responsible to try and help her feel better."

Before leaving, the duo exchanged a warm hug as a sign that they had resolved their friendship.

Episode 8 of RHONJ Season 12 ended with Giudice getting back at Josephs for all that she had done. With the episode being left on a cliffhanger, fans can expect more entertainment as the mid-season trailer has already promised some drama.

RHONJ airs every Tuesday at 8.00 pm ET on Bravo.

