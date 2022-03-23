×
"This is about to be interesting": Fans react as tensions between Teresa and Margaret boil over on RHONJ

RHONJ stars Teresa Giudice and Margaret Josephs have a fallout in Episode 8 of the show (Image via Instagram/teresagiudice and therealmargaretjosephs)
Varsha Narayanan
ANALYST
Modified Mar 23, 2022 07:12 AM IST
Feature

Things have heated up pretty quickly in Season 12 of RHONJ. While most housewives were involved in the drama in this installment, there is now a heated argument between Teresa Giudice and Margaret Josephs.

In Episode 8 of the show, tensions between the two housewives escalated as the ladies were out for a team-building exercise. Teresa approached Dolores Catania and Jackie Goldschneider as they were discussing Margaret and Jennifer Aydin renewing their friendship, which stirred the pot and led to the argument.

Fans were upset with the fight between the two but had their opinions. One fan tweeted:

Neither Teresa nor Marge are scared of each other so this is about to be interesting. #RHONJ

Margaret has already got herself in a lot of trouble on Season 12 of RHONJ, as she made Jennifer's husband's (Bill Aydin) affair public in the premiere episode and recently questioned Teresa's fiancé's (Luis Ruela) intentions after his video went viral.

Fans react to the blowout between RHONJ stars Teresa Giudice and Margaret Josephs

Fans were divided over the episode with Margaret and Teresa's big blowout. They took to social media to express their opinions.

The ONLY ones that showed up to work this episode is Margaret and Teresa at the very end! Y’all hate Marge but y’all better be happy she’s here cuz without her, this season would be more boring than it already is #RHONJ
We all know Teresa can’t spell hypocrisy. Come on!#RHONJ
There's absolutely no reason to be scared of Marge. Y'all are delusional. #rhonj
LMAOOOOOO I appreciate Marge not backing down! 💪🏼🙏🏼 #RHONJ
Teresa is like the Energizer bunny when it comes to perpetuating drama. She doesn't stop #RHONJ https://t.co/ABeJgqsMcA
It’s wild to me that Teresa gets praised for her aggression. Cuz if she were… You already know where I’m going with that. #RHONJ #RHOP #RHOA
Why these women want Teresa to trust or be friend with Tiki's mistress? He and his mistress has been talking about Teresa's boyfriend behind his back #RHONJ
Tre is so dumb. How can she be mad at Margaret for what she did when she did the same thing to Jackie last year? Make it make sense #RHONJ
The difference between what Margaret did and Teresa did was Margaret let the cat out he bag. Teresa hers was speculation they turned out to be false. #RHONJ
Teresa is like y’all want a show, let’s do it. Season 4 reunion Tre is back! #RHONJ

RHONJ housewives Teresa Giudice and Margaret Josephs get into a heated argument

While at the team-building exercise, Teresa went up to Jackie and Dolores and said that she had a problem with the women moving on after her good friend Jennifer Aydin was hurt for so long. She said:

“I kind of have a problem because nobody knew about this, and now everybody knows ’cause of Margaret!”

Jackie Goldschneider stood up to Margaret's actions and put the onus on Bill and his past wrongdoings. She also confessed to being surprised at Teresa for defending Jennifer after whatever had transpired with Jackie's husband's (Evan Goldschneider) rumored affair.

“No, no, no, everybody knows because Bill did it. Is Teresa really telling Margaret she’s wrong for bringing up Bill’s affair after what she did to my husband? Uh, can we spell hypocrisy?”

Listening to the conversation, Margaret was frustrated and asked Teresa to “shut it” as she attempted to help Jennifer cross the ziplines. Teresa fought back at her, and this did not go well.

Margaret then spoke to Jennifer loud enough for the other RHONJ housewives to hear and said:

"We owned our part, and we’re better for it. And you and I are grown-ups, unlike some other people here!”

But Teresa wasn't going to stop fighting back. She retorted by saying:

“Yeah, I know! Otherwise you’re gonna look like s**t. You already do!”

This is not the end of Teresa and Margaret's confrontation. Viewers will have to tune in next week to find out how the drama transpires and what harm it causes to the duo's relationship.

RHONJ airs every Tuesday at 8.00 pm ET on Bravo.

Edited by Siddharth Satish

