Love in the Villa ending explained: Were Charlie and Julie destined to be together in Netflix's latest rom-com?

Love in the Villa is the latest addition to the long list of light-hearted and feel-good romantic comedies on Netflix. The Kat Graham and Tom Hopper-starrer brand new movie made its debut on the popular streaming platform this Thursday, September 1, 2022.

Mark Steven Johnson is the writer and director of the rom-com. He has also served as the producer of the movie, alongside Margret H. Huddleston and Stephanie Slack. José David Montero has done an amazing job with the cinematography of the movie, while Ryan Shore has served as the music composer.

The official synopsis for Love in the Villa, released by Netflix, reads:

"A young woman (Kat Graham) takes a trip to romantic Verona, Italy, after a break up, only to find that the villa she reserved was double-booked, and she’ll have to share her vacation with a cynical and very good-looking British man (Tom Hopper)."

Apart from Tom Hopper as Charlie and Kat Graham as Julie, the cast list for Love in the Villa includes Raymond Ablack, Laura Hopper, Lorenzo Lazzarini, Emilio Solfrizzi, Sean Amsing and a few others.

Since the rom-com movie, set in mesmerizing Verona, Italy, arrived on Netflix, it has already begun to receive a lot of positive responses from the audience for its feel-good storyline, captivating cinematography and its splendidly woven ending.

So, without further ado, let's jump right in to find out how the ending of Love in the Villa has turned out.

What happened when Cassie came to surprise Charlie in Verona?

In the latter part of the Netflix movie, Love in the Villa, the slow yet strong brewing chemistry between Julie and Charlie was quite evident. As the two finally made a truce and began to spend time with each other, they started developing romantic feelings for one another.

The day Charlie took Julie to a vineyard to make a deal with its owner, the romantic feelings between the two became even stronger, however, Chalie was a bit hesitant to show his feelings at the end of the day. When the two returned to the villa, a not-so-pleasant surprise was waiting there for the two.

Charlie's fiancée Cassie, with whom he broke up a few weeks back, showed up to surprise him. As expected, Julie was utterly taken aback by the situation as she was unaware of Charlie’s engagement. Although Charlie tried to convince Julie, she was heartbroken and asked him to stay away from her.

What happened when Brandon showed up in Verona?

Brandon, who broke up with Julie right before her trip to Verona, ended up coming to Verona to surprise her as well. Upon meeting Julie, he apologized to her and the two got back together. Brandon took Julie to dinner and the two ended up running into Cassie and Charlie.

The four had a very awkward dinner together, where Charlie and Julie were mortified. Soon, the situation got a bit too uncomfortable and Brandon and Julie left for the villa.

That night, Brandon ended up proposing to Julie for marriage and Charlie saw the proposal as he rushed there to express his feelings for Julie after breaking up with Cassie.

Thinking it was too late, Charlie left. However, Julie did not accept Brandon's proposal and the two went apart.

Did Charlie and Julie end up together?

The very next day, when Charlie was standing in front of the wish fountain and lamenting his loss, Silvio showed up and reminded him that no matter how hard the situation is, love always finds a way. After getting inspired by Silvio's words, Charlie ran to meet Julie.

He finally told Julie how he truly felt and the two ended up together, giving the audience a heart-warmingly satisfactory ending. Hence, in the end, it looks like the two were destined to be together.

Don't forget to watch Love in the Villa, which is currently streaming on Netflix.

Edited by Prem Deshpande