What time will Love in the Villa air on Netflix? Release date, plot, and more details about Kat Graham's rom-com

Netflix's new romcom Love in the Villa, starring Kat Graham and Tom Hopper, is set to hit the platform on September 1, 2022. The movie tells the story of a young woman who decides to go to Italy to recharge herself. There, she finds love in the most unexpected circumstances.

The movie is written and directed by noted filmmaker Mark Steven Johnson. With that said, read on to find out the release time of Love in the Villa on Netflix, the plot, and more details about the film.

Love in the Villa release time on Netflix, trailer, what to expect, and more details

Love in the Villa is expected to premiere on Netflix on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at 12:00 AM PT.

On August 4, 2022, Netflix dropped the official trailer for the film, which offers a glimpse of the lead character Julie's life. After a devastating breakup, she goes to Verona in Italy, but things take a hilarious turn when she finds out that the villa she booked has already been occupied by another man, Charlie. The trailer depicts Charlie and Julia's struggle to get along as they indulge in hilarious fights, one involving throwing food at each other in a restaurant.

The second half of the trailer shows the couple warming up to each other. Overall, the trailer has a lighthearted and comic touch that fans of romcom would certainly love. Viewers can look forward to an entertaining film replete with likable characters and funny moments. Along with the trailer, Netflix also shared a brief description of the film on their official YouTube channel, which states:

''A young woman (Kat Graham) takes a trip to romantic Verona, Italy, after a break up, only to find that the villa she reserved was double-booked, and she’ll have to share her vacation with a cynical and very good-looking British man (Tom Hopper).''

A quick look at Love in the Villa cast

Love in the Villa features Kat Graham as Julie, a young who decides to recharge herself after her boyfriend leaves her. Graham looks impressive in the trailer, portraying her character's sadness, silliness, and the frustration with remarkable ease. Graham is best known for her performances in The Vampire Diaries, Operation Christmas Drop, and Emperor.

The movie also stars Tom Hopper as Charlie in Love in the Villa. The actor's role as an arrogant and cynical man in the film looks fun and hilarious as he slips into the character effortlessly. His chemistry with Kat Graham is one of the best highlights of the trailer. Hopper has also played memorable roles in various films and television shows like Game of Thrones, The Umbrella Academy, SAS: Red Notice, and many more.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the film also features Raymond Ablack, Emilio Solfrizzi, Sean Amsing, Lorenzo Lazzarini, and many others in pivotal supporting roles.

Don't forget to catch Love in the Villa on Netflix on September 1, 2022.

Edited by Priya Majumdar