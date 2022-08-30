Netflix's Love in the Villa cast list: Kat Graham, Tom Hopper, and others star in romcom

Netflix's new romcom, Love in the Villa, is set to arrive on the platform on Thursday, September 1, 2022. The film tells the story of a woman who decides to go to Italy to recharge herself following a devastating breakup.

The movie stars noted actors like Kat Graham and Tom Hopper in the lead roles and many others in supporting roles. With that said, keep reading to find more details about the film's cast.

Love in the Villa cast list: Kat Graham and others in pivotal roles in new Netflix romcom

1) Kat Graham as Julie

Kat Graham plays the lead role of Julie in Love in the Villa. She looks pretty impressive in the trailer, as viewers can see the numerous interesting shades of her character. Graham captures the character's sadness and childlike charm with astonishing ease.

Graham is known for her performances in The Vampire Diaries and numerous other films like All Eyez on Me, The Roommate, and 17 Again, to name a few.

2) Tom Hopper as Charlie

Actor Tom Hopper essays the role of Charlie in the film. Hopper's portrayal of an arrogant, cynical man with whom Julie has to stay in a villa in Verona is hilarious and charming. His chemistry with Graham defines the tone of the film. Game of Thrones fans will recognize Hopper for his role as Dickon Tarly. Apart from that, he's also appeared in The Umbrella Academy, Black Sails, and Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City.

3) Raymond Ablack as Brandon

In the film, Raymond Ablack portrays the character of Brandon, Julie's ex-boyfriend. Brandon breaks up with Julie, following which Julie sets off to Italy. As an actor, Ablack is best known for his performance in Netflix's comedy-drama Ginny & Georgia. He's also appeared in Degrassi: The Next Generation, Maid, and Narcos.

4) Emilio Solfrizzi as Silvio

Actor Emilio Solfrizzi dons the role of Silvio in Love in the Villa. Not many details about his role are known at this point, but based on the trailer, it seems like Silvio is the man who double-booked the villa. Solfrizzi is a noted comedian who's appeared in several films over the years, like Free the Fish, Marriages, Outlaw, and many more.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the movie also features several others in prominent supporting roles, including:

Sean Amsing

Lorenzo Lazzarini

Katie McGovern

Hélène Cardona

Atikur Rahman Mahi

A quick look at Love in the Villa trailer and plot

Viewers can expect a charming, lighthearted romcom with intriguing and funny characters based on the trailer. Fans of movies like Look Both Ways and classic romcoms like When Harry Met Sally and Sleepless in Seattle would undoubtedly love this one. The synopsis of the film, according to Netflix, reads:

''A young woman (Kat Graham) takes a trip to romantic Verona, Italy, after a break up, only to find that the villa she reserved was double-booked, and she’ll have to share her vacation with a cynical and very good-looking British man (Tom Hopper).''

The film is written and directed by noted filmmaker Mark Steven Johnson, best known for his work on Netflix's Love Guaranteed, Finding Steve McQueen, and When in Rome.

You can watch Love in the Villa on Netflix on Thursday, September 1, 2022.

Edited by Piyush Bisht