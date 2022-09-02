Love in the Villa review: Netflix's brand new rom-com is delightfully heart-warming

Love in the Villa, the highly anticipated romantic comedy movie starring Kat Graham and Tom Hopper, finally arrived on Netflix on Thursday, September 1, 2022.

Mark Steven Johnson has served as the director and writer of the highly absorbing rom-com movie. Johnson has also acted as the producer of the romantic comedy, along with Stephanie Slack and Margret H. Huddleston. José David Montero has served as the cinematographer, while Ryan Shore has given music for the movie.

As per Netflix, the official synopsis for Love in the Villa reads:

"A young woman (Kat Graham) takes a trip to romantic Verona, Italy, after a break up, only to find that the villa she reserved was double-booked, and she’ll have to share her vacation with a cynical and very good-looking British man (Tom Hopper)."

Since Love in the Villa, set in splendid Verona, Italy, premiered on Netflix, the romantic comedy has been getting quite the attention from viewers for its light-hearted and feel-good plotline, mesmerizing cinematography and solid acting performances from the lead pair.

Without further ado, let's dive in and find out how the brand new Netflix rom-com, Love in the Villa, has turned out.

A delightful rom-com, elevated by light and comforting writing

Without a shred of doubt, Love in the Villa is the perfect fit for a relaxing afternoon at home or a cozy date-night. It is light-hearted, charming and is bound to take the audience on a heart-warming and feel-good journey on the picture-perfect streets of Verona.

Writer Mark Steven Johnson, who is also the director of the movie, has done a splendid job writing the entire rom-com in such a comforting way. There is something very easygoing about the movie despite its comparatively chaotic beginning.

Johnson has brilliantly written the two lead characters, Julie and Charlie. They are written in a way that would make the audience feel that they were destined to meet and be with each other. From the very beginning, the writing of the movie sets the audience adequately for the upcoming journey.

The subtle yet captivating scenes have elevated the movie to another level. Especially scenes such as the one where Charlie and Julie make wishes, or the one where Charlie tries to convince Julie after Cassie's sudden arrival, or the one where Charlie sees Brandon proposing to Julie, are absolutely absorbing.

Mesmerizing cinematography takes the movie to the next level

Cinematographer José David Montero deserves a whole lot of appreciation for providing the audience with such picturesque scenes and moments throughout the movie. The movie has been beautifully woven with enthralling cinematography, elevating it to the next level.

For instance, the scene at the vineyard, when Charlie looks at Julie, standing on the balcony of the castle, or the sunset scene beside a river in Verona, or the scenes in the alluring streets of Verona, are captured to make the audience feel warm and fuzzy inside.

The color palates chosen by the cinematographer in Love in the Villa are also quite captivating and impressive. Hence, the cinematography of the movie immensely contributes to the success of the Netflix rom-com.

Promising acting performances by the lead pair

Kat Graham as Julie, has done a phenomenal job in portraying the lovelorn character in the movie. The lead actress delves deep into the character and perfectly brings out all the charms, insecurities and kindness the character has to offer.

Graham brilliantly takes up the task and delivers in bright colors. She makes her character very relatable and likable. Tom Hopper as Charlie, on the other hand, is the perfect fit.

From the very beginning of the rom-com movie, the lead actor hits the correct chords, bringing out all the charisma, flaws and authenticity that the character aims to offer.

He is incredible, especially in certain scenes, including the one where Charlie feels hesitant to express his feelings to Julie, the one where Charlie leaves heartbroken after seeing Brandon proposing to Julie and in the last dinner scene. He has successfully elevated the movie.

Apart from Kat Graham as Julie and Tom Hopper as Charlie, the cast list for Love in the Villa entails Laura Hopper, Raymond Ablack, Lorenzo Lazzarini, Sean Amsing, Emilio Solfrizzi and others. The rest of the cast members have also done a good job of portraying their characters in the movie.

Don't forget to catch Love in the Villa, which is currently streaming on the popular streaming platform Netflix.

