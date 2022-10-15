Love You To Death: Why did James Langley's wife Mary Ann torch him and where is she now?

Love You To Death season 1, the highly engrossing brand new true crime series on Investigation Discovery, is all set to revisit and explore the heartbreaking 2006 murder case of James Langley in its third episode.

Episode 3 of Love You To Death season 1, titled, Burning Betrayal, will be released exclusively on Investigation Discovery this Saturday, October 15, 2022, at 11:00 pm ET.

As per the official synopsis for the episode, Burning Betrayal of Love You To Death season 1, given by ID:

"When Mary Ann Langley finds her husband James nearly burned to death in their home, investigators race to determine if it was an accident or an assault."

The heart-wrenching real-life murder story of James Langley dates back to December 2006, when Langley was 55 years of age. He was a contractor from Norwalk, Connecticut, who was brutally torched by his wife of 25 years of marriage, Mary Ann Langley, leading to his painful demise in the hospital during his treatment period.

Since ID dropped the synopsis for the upcoming Love You To Death season 1 episode 3, the audience has been curious to learn why Mary Ann torched her husband.

Love You To Death episode 3 to delve into Mary Ann's relationship with James

A still of Mary Ann Langley (Image via Oxygen)

Reportedly, Mary Ann Langley was the wife of the 55-year-old victim, James Langley. She was married to her husband for almost 25 years. She resided with him at their house at 126 Woodward Avenue, in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Their relationship and married life looked quite normal from the outside, however, they were having several serious marital issues and often got into fights. The issues became even bigger after James was allegedly having an affair outside their marriage.

On December 14, 2006, Mary Ann poured gasoline over her husband's body while he was asleep and inhumanly started a fire on his body with a match stick. She was reportedly enraged about the affair James was having and this is suspected to be the reason behind her actions.

A still of James Langley (Image Via Oxygen)

Upon the arrival of authorities, James was taken to Bridgeport Hospital, where after nearly 12 days of painful treatment, he unfortunately passed away.

According to The Hour, James' sibling Donnie said in an official statement while talking about Mary Ann's cold behavior after James was hospitalized with serious burns:

"I often lie awake at night, constantly thinking of how my brother suffered. There were many nights when she did not even go into his room and visit him."

Where is Mary Ann Langley now?

A still of Mary Ann Langley (Image via Oxygen)

Mary Ann Langley was initially arrested for murdering her husband James Langley. However, reportedly on October 20, 2009, Mary was convicted of first-degree manslaughter, as judged by a jury.

In 2009, she received a 20-year sentence from the court of law and was put behind bars. She was 59 years of age at the time of her conviction.

On October 25, 2021, Mary Ann reportedly died while she was serving her prison sentence.

Don't forget to catch Love You To Death season 1 episode 3, which will air on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at 11:00 pm ET, on Investigation Discovery.

Poll : 0 votes