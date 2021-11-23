Lovelyz Jisoo possibly to pursue a career in acting, meets with Mystic Story

Following her departure from Lovelyz, Jisoo (real name Seo Ji Soo) is reportedly planning on moving on to a career as an actress.

The singer met up with representatives from Mystic Story, an entertainment label, who confirmed that they had indeed met up. However, fans may have to wait a bit longer on news of a final decision emerging.

On November 23, 2021, Mystic Story stated that ex-Lovelyz member Seo Ji Soo met up with the agency for talks regarding a contract. However, no conclusion has been reached yet.

Jisoo is allegedly looking to switch to a full-time career as an actress. The information was divulged by industry insiders, but the singer herself has not yet confirmed her plans.

Fans believe that she may be pursuing a shift to being an actress and is leaving the idol life behind. While Mystic Story does have a subsidiary (titled Mystic89) to handle musical acts, the agency holds several acting management labels as well.

Some notable names that are signed to Mystic Story's various sub-labels are Webtoon artist Kim "Kian84" Hee Min, K-pop girl group Brown Eyed Girls, Korean band Lucy, as well as actors like Kim Kang Min, Jeong Yu Mi, Oh Ji Eun, and Park Si Yeon.

Prior to leaving Lovelyz, Jisoo had acted in several K-dramas, starting in 2016. Her first main character role was in 2019 on the show One Fine Week. She reprised her role as Jung Da Eun for season two the next year.

The K-pop idol has bagged a main character role for the upcoming K-Drama Urban Myths: Tooth Worms. Not much information regarding the show is known. However, it is said to start premiering around the beginning of 2022.

Jisoo was a part of Lovelyz, before their disbandment in early November. The singer hinted at the group's disbandment through a Vlive stream she held in October, where she said that the group had "tried all (they) can."

Several members of Lovelyz have subtly voiced their displeasure towards the group's agency, Woollim Entertainment. After their disbandment, seven out of eight members left (including Jisoo) while one stayed behind and re-signed with Woollim.

