Lovers of the Red Sky episode 6: Ha Ram's break up kiss brings him closer to Cheong-gi

In Lovers of the Red Sky episode 6, Cheong-gi confirmed that Supervisor Ha was indeed the boy she had met as a young visually impaired girl. The kind boy was now in the same position that she was in the past.

He was unfairly judged by others, and many believed him to be a monster. He lost his sight when he was offered as a sacrifice during the rain harvesting ritual. He soon lost his family following this, and all that kept him alive was his need to avenge them.

When he met Cheong-gi, he decided to let his feelings stay unrequited. He wanted her to remain a beautiful memory and not be connected to him in any manner. He believed that she would be in danger if she continued to be close to him.

Why did Ha Ram kiss Cheong-gi in Lovers of the Red Sky episode 6?

However, when Cheong-gi felt troubled about what her painting institute mentor said, Supervisor Ha wanted to be close to her. He wanted to distract himself, so he chose to go to the stable where Soma was left to rest, in Lovers of the Red Sky episode 6.

Cheong-gi was there, and she fed Soma. After winning two rounds, she contemplated quitting the competition as Prince Yangmyung also thought she was an inappropriate candidate.

He wondered what would happen to her institute's reputation and the palace if one of the finalists was outed as a forgery expert.

A still of Ahn Hyo-seop and Kim Yoo-jung in Lovers of the Red Sky episode 6 (Image via sbsdrama.official/Instagram)

Despite having decided that he would stay away from Cheong-gi, he gave her a piece of advice in Lovers of the Red Sky episode 6. He told her to complete what she had started, especially if she had conviction regarding her intentions.

Initially, she was taken aback that this man would pass judgment about her without so much as knowing her circumstances. While he repeated a sentiment from the past, she couldn't help but be moved in Lovers of the Red Sky episode 6.

He reiterated that what happened to her in the process of earning a livelihood was not her fault. He explained that such things don't make her guilty. He stressed that she must do what made her happy.

He offered to take her on a ride, helping her calm her nerves. He took her to the same spot that the two had sat in all those years ago. She asked him if the place was close to his heart. She had her suspicions that he was the boy from her past.

He didn't confirm her suspicions in Lovers of the Red Sky episode 6 but gave her more ground to believe that he was indeed the same boy. Their positions were reversed in the present.

Ha Ram was the one who was blind, and somehow, Cheong-gi and the young man repeated the same conversation that they had had in the past. Only their dialogues were interchanged.

This, in addition to how Ha Ram touched her face as she did him, is a huge indication. In addition to all of this, in Lovers of the Red Sky episode 6, Ha Ram also kissed Cheong-gi.

It was no different than the peck in the past, but soon enough, the demon imprisoned within Ha Ram woke up in Lovers of the Red Sky episode 6.

The experience woke Ha Ram up from the daze that he had experienced in Cheong-gi's presence. It was a splash of cold water moment, which led to him rejecting his first love in Lovers of the Red Sky episode 6.

Also Read

He told her to forget the boy in her memory and refused to accept that he was the boy. He didn't want her anywhere near him.

Cheong-gi, however, has other ideas, and they will be unveiled in the upcoming episodes.

Sportskeeda now has an exclusive Facebook page for Pop Culture. Check out here!

Edited by Ravi Iyer