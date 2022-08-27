Loving Adults Ending Explained: What happens to Xenia in the Netflix thriller? 

The Danish film Loving Adults is finally on Netflix with its twisted and grotesque tale of a married couple who find themselves in a loveless relationship and will do anything to meet their needs. Fraught with suspense and dark twists, the movie follows the story of Christian and Leonora, who suddenly find themselves under very odd circumstances.

It all starts with Christian's extramarital affair, which turns bloody when his wife finds out. What follows is a series of horrific events, each far worse than the others, that result in a convoluted pact and a deed that will bind the two together forever.

Introducing the plotline of Loving Adults

Stuck in a loveless marriage, Christian wants to leave his wife for another woman. But Leonora, who has sacrificed her life and career for her family, will not take her husband's betrayal lying down.

She threatens him, which leads to Christain attempting to murder her. But he remains unsuccessful, and Leonora finds out about his intentions. Equipped with more ammunition to threaten her husband, Leonora places her stakes higher and demands that Christian kill off his mistress, Xenia.

With no other option, Christian complies with the terms. Leonora is the mastermind behind the crime she and Christian are about to commit. She creates a perfectly foolproof alibi for them and urges Christian to execute the plan successfully. Christian fails to murder the woman he is in love with, but Leonora kills Xenia herself.

When investigations follow the next day, detectives find no body or evidence. The couple have thoroughly erased any sign of their presence in the house. They also removed the body from the crime scene because the autopsy would reveal that Christian was the one who slept with her before she got murdered, putting him on top of the suspect list.

Where did Christian and Leonora hide the dead body in Loving Adults?

But where is the body? Before things get ugly for the couple, they prepare for a Midsummer celebration. Christian sets up a bonfire in the middle of the lake.

The couple makes valuable use of the bonfire to get rid of Xenia's body. Instead of burying the body, which would have been found easily, they put the body inside the bonfire, ready to be lit. On the day of the celebration, Christian is on time at the location and lights the fire before the sniffer dogs can alert the detectives of the body hidden inside the bonfire.

The final scene of Loving Adults sees Leonora and Christian move out because it has become too risky for them to stay there. Moreover, Detective Holger is growing suspicious. It is only a matter of time before further investigations reveal Xenia's bones lying at the bottom of the lake.

Loving Adults sees Leonora's plan work out. Now that both of them have gotten their hands dirty, they are bound together for eternity, and Christian would never think of leaving her because she holds leverage.

Catch the twisted and grotesque thriller Loving Adults now streaming on Netflix.

Edited by Piyush Bisht