Lucifer Season 6: Should there be a Season 7?

Lucifer Season 6 ended on a poignant note. Lucifer Morningstar (Tom Ellis) is in hell and taking up the reins of a masterless Earth is Amenadiel (D.B. Woodside). This massive shift in dynamics was inevitable and eventually gave rise to a flurry of questions.

What does this new change of role mean for the series? This is not the first time that showrunners have decided to draw the curtains on the series and then, in a surprise move, resurrect it.

Why there should be a Lucifer Season 7

From a viewer's perspective, there seems to be enough room for a spin-off series with Amenadiel at the center of it. Although he played a key role in the storyline, Lucifer's character arc overshadowed his. A parallel storyline exploring Amenadiel's backstory will be of immense fan service.

And while at it, readers wouldn't mind if the showrunners sprinkled some Chloe-Lucifer romance.

Showrunners on Lucifer Season 6

Earlier this year, showrunners Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich told Entertainment Weekly why they wanted to stop with Season 5 and how they came up with an idea for the current one.

Henderson elaborated:

"It's the story we were always going to tell, but just written much larger and to me [now] so much more interestingly that it breaks my heart to think we weren't [originally] going to do it this way. When they were like, 'Can you do one more?' we said, 'Yes, but this our last story.'"

Tom Ellis breaks down Lucifer's bittersweet ending

Lucifer's character has come full circle. His days on Earth started with occasional visits to Los Angeles-based therapist Dr. Linda Martin and now he is one, albeit in hell. Lucifer now guides the lost soul.

The actor, in a conversation with ET Online, told how Lucifer's relationship with Chloe started and ended on a bittersweet note.

He explained:

"Them addressing what they need to address and having learned a few things along the way and then our very last thing is them together and we leave them together in eternity. That's exactly what everyone wants. And I think we hopefully achieved that."

Lucifer Season 6 is currently streaming on Netflix.

