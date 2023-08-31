Lucinda Daniels Mountain View GoFundMe: Fundraiser raises over $120,000 for mother who is brain dead and not expected to survive 

Lucinda Daniels, a mother from California, is fighting for her life after she was left brain-dead after an aneurysm. The incident happened while she attended her son’s football game, where he injured his leg. Immediately, Lucinda Daniels and her husband called the ambulance and began attending to their kid as the paramedics rushed to the field.

However, amidst all this rush, Lucinda suddenly collapsed and was rushed to the hospital. As she reached the hospital, the doctors and the medical staff claimed that she had an aneurysm: a bulging blood vessel that may have burst and caused a stroke, ultimately leaving her brain dead.

The doctors soon discovered that the 44-year-old mother suffered another aneurysm and had no brain activity afterward. As the mother remains in the hospital, the doctors have stated that she is not expected to survive because of her health complexities.

Details revealed about Lucinda Daniels as mom was declared brain-dead after a stroke. (Image via GoFundMe)

The friends of the family have set up a GoFundMe page to help the family bear with the medical expenses, funeral costs, and living expenses to aid them in rebuilding their lives without Lucinda Daniels. The fundraiser has collected $120,000 in just two days, as more than 1,000 people donated to the cause.

“She has one of the biggest hearts you’ve ever seen”: Details about the fundraiser explored as Lucinda Daniels suffers a stroke and is pronounced brain dead

As Lucinda Daniels remains in the hospital, friends and family set up a GoFundMe page for the mom and the family and stated in the About section that she would be an organ donor for many. The section reads:

“Anyone who knows Lucinda knows that she has one of the biggest hearts you’ve ever seen and in keeping with that spirit, she is an organ donor. Whilst we are losing Lucinda, we hope you find some solace in knowing that her passing will give the gift of life to numerous others and allow her love to continue to spread through the world.”

At the same time, all the people around Lucinda Daniels had great things to say about her. The Mountain View coach, Tim Lugo, also discussed her and stated how she was at all her sons' games. The coach said:

“She was at every game with her pompoms. You don’t hear many parents from the stands, but you would always hear her.”

At the same time, Joe Maemone, the school’s athletic director, also talked about the instance and said:

“We’re standing around, thinking, ‘Lord, what is happening here?’ It was so surreal. You almost think this was just a bad dream that you’re going to wake up from.”

Lucinda, a mother of four, is in the hospital fighting for her life as the doctors have already stated how a second stroke can be fatal for anyone. Although the family has not spoken up on the matter, friends and family around them have stated that the family is devastated and is hoping for a miracle.