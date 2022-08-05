Luck voice cast: Simon Pegg, Jane Fonda and others star in Apple TV+ movie

Apple TV's Luck, which is finally releasing on the streaming platform this August, is a story relatable to many of us who consider ourselves cursed with misfortune. The movie follows the story of a young girl named Sam Greenfield, who is the unluckiest girl on the planet.

One day, Sam suddenly finds herself in a magical land where lucky and unlucky moments are manufactured. There, she befriends a number of magical creatures, including a talking cat and a dragon, in the hope of turning her misfortune around. However, Sam's presence threatens to dismantle and mess up the operation of the fortune producing factory in the magical land.

The voice cast of Luck explored

Here is the voice and character guide for the Skydance animation, which is scheduled to drop on the Apple streaming platform on August 5, 2022.

Jane Fonda as Babe the Dragon

Jane Fonda is one of the most popular and long-standing Hollywood actresses we have today. The actress, who has received critical acclaim and awards such as the Academy Awards, Golden Globe Awards, and Primetime Emmy Awards, is a cultural icon and is also known to be an activist. Fonda took the industry by storm when she entered it way back in 1960s. Her first major role in the psychological horror, They Shoot Horses, Don't They?, brought her an Academy Award nomination.

Over time, Jane Fonda established herself as one of the most accomplished and acclaimed actresses of her generation. She won the Academy Award for Best Actress twice for Klute and Coming Home. For some time, the Hollywood actress retired from acting but soon came back with a bang after her divorce in 2001, with the commercially successful comedy film - Monster-in-Law. Recently, she has starred in titles like Youth, Our Souls at Night, and Grace and Frankie.

Jane Fonda plays Babe the Dragon, the most fortunate beings in the world and the CEO of the fortune manufacturing company, in Apple TV's upcoming animated feature.

Simon Peg as Bob

Simon Pegg started out as a stand-up comedian before moving to London to act for television. Some of the notable features from his early days include Six Pairs of Pants, and We Know Where You Live.

Pegg also worked as a writer, teaming up with Jessica Hynes to write and star in the sitcom - Spaced, directed by Edgar Wright. Pegg also collaborated with White and co-wrote Shaun of the Dead with him. The zombie comedy went on to become one of Simon Pegg's biggest features.

Simon Pegg can also be seen starring in Star Trek, Mission: Impossible III, and Mission: Impossible - Ghostprotocol. He has also acted as a voice actor in Ice Age films and will once again pick up on voice acting for the Skydance animation to voice Bob. Bob is a talking black cat who teams up with Sam to find a magical penny which would preserve his lucky life.

Eva Noblezada as Sam Greenfield

Eva Noblezada started out her career by playing Kim for Broadway in a revival of Miss Saigon. The young actress was also nominated for a Tony Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical for her role. This made her one of the youngest nominees in the category. Eva received a second nomination for playing Eurydice in Hadestown on Broadway.

Noblezada has also starred as the title character in the 2020 film, Yellow Rose. She plays the lead character Sam, who is cursed with misfortune, in the Apple animated film.

The list of other voice actors and characters

Here is the list of other voice actors and their characters in the movie.

Whoopi Goldberg as The Captain Flula Borg as Jeff Lil Rel Howery as Marv Colin O’Donoghue as Gerry John Ratzenberger as Rootie Adelynn Spoon as Hazel

Catch Luck on the Apple TV+ platform, which is releasing soon on August 5, 2022.

