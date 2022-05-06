"V made me laugh": British actor Simon Pegg raves about BTS in his recent Instagram broadcast

BTS has one of the most diverse fanbases in the world. The group’s star-studded list of celebrity fans continues to grow each year. From American singers Lizzo and Halsey to content creator Arief Muhammad, they all proudly declare themselves as ARMYs.

One of the group’s most famous fans is none other than British actor Simon Pegg. The actor has on many occasions supported and showcased his love for BTS and continues to do so as he recently took his family to see the Korean boy group’s Permission To Dance On Stage concert in Las Vegas.

THV🎄 @Taehyungimpact Actor Simon Pegg mentioned taehyung in his Live Instagram as they asked questions about meeting bts during the concert

He said “V made me laughed. He made a funny face”



After attending the group’s magical concert, Simon shared a few memories from the wonderful concert and described what the boys looked like in real life. In one instance, Simon said:

"V made me laugh. He made a funny face at me."

Simon Pegg and his daughter Matilda talk about BTS in recent broadcast

British actor Simon Pegg and his daughter Matilda, lovingly called Tilly, often hold live broadcast sessions on Instagram and interact with fans. During their sessions, ARMY sometimes asks them questions about BTS and the two get carried away talking about their biases and love for the group.

With the septet’s recent visit to Las Vegas to perform its Permission To Dance On Stage concert, Simon and his family finally saw the seven-member group in-person.

In a recent broadcast, fans asked Simon and his daughter Matilda about their BTS concert experience. Both of them quickly began answering fans and confessed their favorite moments from the magical and high-powered concert. Simon, too, spoke about his favorite fanboy moment and stated that it was a night to remember.

During the live broadcast, Simon asked Tilly which member surprised her the and she said:

"All of them. I was amazed and petrified on meeting them."

Since SUGA is Tilly’s bias, she specifically remembers greeting him after the concert. She further stated that the members looked taller in-person and were completely mesmerized by their kindness.

"They’re really tall, they’re seriously tall!"

Simon stated that he remembers two very special moments with group members Jimin and V. The actor said that he called Jimin by his nickname “Baby Mochi” and upon hearing it, the artist laughed. The actor also had some fun with V and stated the members initially had their masks on, but when they took it off, V made a funny face at him.

For most of the meeting, Simon stated that he spoke to RM. He stated that RM was also familiar with some of his work and that it was really nice meeting the members.

"I spoke mainly to RM because his English is so good, and he’d been to see 'Baby Driver' before, so I knew he was kind of aware of us as filmmakers. So, yeah, we had a nice chat."

Simon continued to state that the concert was an amazing experience and that they had a lot of fun.

"The BTS concert was a lot of fun. It was spectacular."

Meanwhile, during the last day of their concert, BTS announced the release of their brand new album We Are Bulletproof. Soon after the event ended in Las Vegas, the group members jetted back to Seoul, South Korea to begin working on their forthcoming album. The septet’s agency, BIGHIT MUSIC, revealed that the album is slated to be released on June 10, 2022.

