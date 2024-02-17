Lucky Charms x Crocs Classic Clog: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The Lucky Charms x Crocs Classic Clog designs were recently presented by the footwear label. These pairs are decked in Kelly Green hues all over.

The Lucky Charms x Crocs Classic Clog is currently available for purchase from the online stores of Crocs. These stylish foam clogs are available in both male and female sizing options. The former are offered in sizes ranging from US4 to US17, while the latter are accessible in sizes between US6 to US12.

These pairs are marked with a selling price label of $69.99 per pair. In addition, kid's sizes can also be bought for $54.99 per pair. The pack of complimenting Jibbitz charms is priced at $24.99.

More details about the Lucky Charms x Crocs Classic Clog

Here's a closer look at the pair (Image via Crocs)

The new Lucky Charms x Crocs Classic Clog is entirely made using Kelly green hues that are mixed with glitter. The perforated toe box of this design offers optimal airflow. These toe tops are bejeweled with golden chain attachments that will nicely compliment the themed Jibbitz charms designed for these foam clogs.

On the insides, the green insoles are marked with “Lucky Charms” logos. The mode strap is also made of glittering green, and the heel counters are adorned with contrasting yellow decorations featuring “Delicious” lettering.

The description of the newly launched Lucky Charms x Crocs Classic Clog on the brand’s official web page reads,

“This exclusive shoe will bring you all sorts of luck. Our transformed Classic Clog celebrating the fan favorite cereal is complete with an all-over glitter motif, oversized Jibbitz™ charms, and additional space to add your own personalization. Each pair is also constructed with a Croslite™ foam footbed for maximum comfort. Don’t miss out on this magically delicious style.”

This isn’t the first Lucky Charms-themed clog launched by the brand. Earlier in 2022, Crocs offered another pair that was dressed in red hues and detailed with Lucky Charms accents.

Don’t miss out on the Lucky Charms x Crocs Classic Clog that is currently available for purchase. Crocs enthusiasts and other interested parties are advised to stay in touch with the clog brand for timely alerts on their arrival.

Besides the Lucky Charms x Crocs-themed clogs, the footwear brand is offering numerous other collaborative designs this year. The Classic Clog designs inspired by Naruto, SpongeBob Squarepants, Pokemon, and Kung Fu Panda are designed by the footwear label for launch in 2024. These designs will be sold by the online as well as offline sites of Crocs.