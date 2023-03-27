Lucky Hank episode 2 recap: Who was George Saunders and why couldn't Hank stand him? 

The latest episode of Lucky Hank was titled George Saunders and it aired on March 26, 2023. The episode shed light on George Saunders, a real-life American author who won the 2017 Booker Prize for his novel Lincoln in the Bardo.

In Lucky Hank, he is portrayed by actor Brian Huskey. Both George Saunders and Hank released their first novels around the same time, but only one became hugely successful.

Hank is jealous of his former friend's success and does not want to come face-to-face with him. He even believes that his own father prefers Saunders over him.

Lucky Hank episode 2 was directed by Peter Farrelly and written by Paul Lieberstein and Aaron Zelman.

Lucky Hank episode 2 recap: Hank to interview famous author George Saunders

The episode begins with a disturbed Hank in a public library trying to start writing his second novel. He tries very hard to think of an idea but no matter how hard he tries, he isn't able to find the inspiration and motivation to write. He even sees another writer writing seamlessly and feels envious.

Back in college, Dean Rose informs him that the college has invited famous author George Saunders for a talk and Hank is supposed to interview the writer. He does not approve of this, but Rose makes it clear to him that nobody in the college is accomplished enough to interview the Booker Prize winner.

Hank tries to escape this situation by going to the radiologist with the hope of getting diagnosed with kidney stones, however, this idea fails. George Saunders arrives at college and Hank hosts him. After conversing with the professors of the English department, Saunders talks to Hank's students. Bartow reads the Booker Prize winner a short story he wrote and Saunder compliments him.

Bartow seizes the opportunity to take a dig at Hank. After having a conversation with the students, Saunders asks Hank why he stopped writing, offending the latter. Hank shares his distress with his wife Lily, who tells him that their daughter Julie, has some “big news” to share. Hank and Lily believe she is pregnant.

Julie finally reveals the "big news" to her parents. She tells them that she and her boyfriend Russell are living together. The couple is in fact building a swimming pool and needs financial backing from Hank and Lily.

Bartow and a few other students form a club of “excellence” while Paul Rourke and Gracie DuBois have a friendly battle. It is clear by now that Hank is suffering from an inferiority complex after Saunders' arrival. Both writers released their first book around the same time. While Saunders became a household name, Hank was forgotten. Hank even hates the fact Saunders is getting attention from his father, William Henry Devereaux.

Hank has not spoken to his father in 15 years and has heard him praise Saunders' work and treat the Booker Prize winner like his own son. Hank also assumes that his old friend has not read his first book. The two writers argue but their misunderstanding is finally clear. Saunders confirms that he has in fact read Hank's book and appreciates his writing. Hank even realizes that bringing a third person between his relationship with his father is incorrect.

Grace then tells her students the reason behind her attachment to an old chair and they judge her. She later realizes how responsible the chair is for her toxic relationship with her own father and throws it away.

Fans now await the release of Lucky Hank episode 3, which will air on Sunday, April 2, 2023, on AMC.

Poll : 0 votes