Who are Maisie Williams' parents? Game of Thrones star breaks down in tears while recalling traumatic relationship with her father

English actress Maisie Williams opened up about her painful childhood relationship with her father and how it has affected her.

While speaking on The Diary of a CEO podcast with Steven Bartlett, the 25-year-old star dubbed her relationship with her father as "traumatic." Williams said:

“I think a lot of the traumatic things that were happening, I didn’t realise they were wrong. But I knew – I would look around at other kids and be like, ‘Why don’t they seem to understand this pain, or dread, or fear? Where does the joy – when does that come for me?’”

Maisie also spoke about the time one of her teachers sensed something was wrong with her when the star was eight and struggling to sleep. She recalled that the situation with her father had "met its peak." That was when the teacher took her to a staff room to inquire about her well-being.

Noting that the teacher was asking all the "right questions," Williams said:

“And she was saying, like, ‘What’s wrong,’ you know, like, what’s happened? Are you hungry? Did you eat breakfast?’ I said, ‘No.’ And she said, ‘Oh, why not?’ And I said, ‘We just don’t have any breakfast.’ And then she says, you know, ‘Do you normally have breakfast?’

She noted that when her mother picked her up from school that day, it was the first time that all the doors were open and that it was also "the first time things were on the table."

She added:

“I still wanted to fight and say these things aren’t wrong, that you’re just trying to take me away from my dad. I was indoctrinated in a way. I think that’s why I’m obsessed with cults. Because I’m, like, I get it. I get it. I was in a child cult.”

However, Maisie Williams did not go into detail about her relationship with her father because she said it had affected her and her family.

All you need to know about Maisie Williams' parents

Maisie Williams was born on April 15, 1997, to Williams and Hilary Pitt Frances. As per the Evening Standard, Frances was a university administrator before she switched to being her personal assistant. Her biological father's profession is unknown, although her step-father, to whom she is pretty close, is a business consultant.

Maisie Williams is the youngest of four siblings and often posts about her two brothers, James and Ted, and sister Beth, on her social media handles.

The Game of Thrones star's parents divorced when she was young and has previously revealed to news outlet Vulture that she is "never going to get married." She said that she thinks marriage is "extremely pointless" and although she understands why people get married, it wasn't something for her. She added:

“I’ll never get married, so I always do designs on my wedding ring fingers, because I’ll never wear a ring there.”

Although Maisie Williams has confessed that she grew up with both her parents, she only credits her mom for playing the role of both parents in her and her siblings' lives.

Happy Father's Day to my mother who played both roles for me growing up. Single mum with 4 kids- what an amazing woman...

In a 2016 interview with People Magazine, Maisie Williams revealed that her mother is a breast cancer survivor who went through a lot in her life. She said that her mom is incredibly "caring and lovely" despite things having gone wrong for her.

Maisie added:

“She has survived many, many times…survived relationships, survived breast cancer and constantly is just trying to do more to help other people.”

While Maisie Williams does not talk much about her father, in the recent podcast interview, she revealed that she feels "liberated and free" but struggles with emotions "just like that impending doom is kind of still there."

The New Mutants star also said that she has had mental health issues because of her experiences in the past.

