Lucy Dacus Tour 2022: Tickets, where to buy, dates and more

American singer-songwriter Lucy Dacus has announced her US tour, which is scheduled to begin on October 1. The North American tour will kick off in New Haven, followed by Columbia, where Dacus will perform at the All Things Go festival. The tour will conclude on November 19 in San Diego.

Dacus will also make stops in Raleigh, Charlotte, Charleston, Orlando, Miami Beach, Tallahassee, Seattle, and Los Angeles, among other cities. The tickets for Lucy Dacus' shows will be available starting July 22 at 12.00 pm PST via Ticketmaster.

Dacus recently released the cover of Cher's Believe, which was released in 1998. The singer noted that she has a lot of respect for the song, which she describes as a huge, expansive, beautiful, heart-pumping, and excitement-inducing song.

Lucy Dacus 2022 tour dates

Lucy Dacus @lucydacus presale up now with pw: partnerincrime, general on sale Friday at noon local times last US tour of Home Videopresale up now with pw: partnerincrime, general on sale Friday at noon local times last US tour of Home Video 💙 presale up now with pw: partnerincrime, general on sale Friday at noon local times https://t.co/HzSId1bxjo

September 30 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall

October 1 - Columbia, MD - All Things Go Festival

October 3 - Raleigh, NC - Lincoln Theatre

October 5 - Charlotte, NC - Neighborhood Theatre Thu.

October 6 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall

October 7 - Orlando, FL - Beacham Theater

October 8 - Miami Beach, FL - North Beach Band Shell Mon.

October 10 - Tallahassee, FL - Club Downunder

October 12 - New Orleans, LA - The Civic Theatre Thu.

October 13 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn

October 14 - Memphis, TN - Minglewood Hall

November 4 - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall

November 5 - Calgary, AB - Palace Theatre

November 8 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre

November 9 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre

November 11 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

November 12 - Boise, ID - Egyptian Theatre

November 13 - Eugene, OR - McDonald Theatre

November 15 - Healdsburg, CA - Little Saint

November 17 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

November 18 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

November 19 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park

Lucy Dacus releases new music

Lucy Dacus released a rendition of Partner In Crime, a song from her 2021 album Home Video. The song also features the cover of Cher's Believe from 1998.

Speaking about the cover, Lucy Dacus said:

“'Partner in Crime’ was partially inspired by ‘Believe,’ so I thought it’d be nice to pair them together. I love Cher’s voice and how low it gets. The timbre of her voice is so unique, you can recognize it anywhere. Even with the Auto-Tune, you can tell that it’s Cher and nobody else.”

Further speaking about her cover, Dacus said:

“On our cover, taking away the Auto-Tune, I feel like you can tell that the structure of the song is very special and I did feel myself accidentally wanting to become Cher when I was doing vocal takes. It could never happen, but I love a low-voiced pop legend.”

Lucy Dacus released Home Video on June 25, 2021. It featured singles including Thumbs, Hot & Heavy, VBS, Brando, and Going Going Gone. The album received critical acclaim and was placed on many critics' year-end lists.

The artist promoted her album by sending out VHS tapes to her fans. The album features home video footage in the music videos, as Dacus wanted to feature moments from childhood.

