Luke Bryan Farm Tour 2022: Tickets, where to buy, dates, and more

American country music star Luke Bryan has announced his annual Farm Tour slated for this September. The tour will kick off on September 15 at Highland Farms in Monroeville, Indiana, and run through September 24 at Gar-Lin Dairy in Eyota, Minnesota.

The singer will also make stops in Ohio, Michigan, Nebraska, and Iowa. He will be supported by openers including Riley Green, Jameson Rodgers, the Peach Pickers, and DJ Rock.

Luke Bryan Farm Tour 2022 tickets

Tickets for Farm Tour will be available starting May 5 at 10.00 am PT from the singer’s official website. The presale tickets for the tour will be available for Bryan’s Fan Club, The Nut House, on May 2.

Citi card members will get access to presale tickets starting from May 2 at 10.00 am PT until May 5 at 10.00 am via the Citi Entertainment program.

Farm Tour 2022 dates

September 15 – Monroeville, IN – Highland Farms*

September 16 – Mechanicsburg, OH – SpringFork Farms*

September 17 – Fowlerville, MI – Kubiak Family Farms*

September 22 – Murdock, NE – Stock Hay & Grain Farm*

September 23 – Boone, IA – Ziel Farm

September 24 – Eyota, MN – Gar-Lin Dairy*

*Riley Green is not appearing

More about Luke Bryan’s farm tour

In partnership with Bayer, Luke Bryan aims to celebrate America’s farmers and fight hunger through the #HeresToTheFarmer campaign. The campaign supports the artist’s vision of Health For All, Hunger for None and asks fans across the United States to share the hashtag #HeresToTheFarmer on their social media profiles to show their gratitude to America’s farmers.

Starting June 1 through October 31, for every social media share, Bayer will provide one meal to a person in need through Feeding America with the goal of helping to provide 1 million meals.

In a statement, Luke Bryan said:

“I look forward to these shows every year mainly because of the meaning behind them and why it was important to me to start the Farm Tour thirteen years ago.”

He added:

“It has allowed communities who don’t normally get a concert in their areas to experience a fun night in their backyard, all while lifting the American farmer. Small town and farming pretty much sum up my childhood. It is my way of life, and I know it is a way of life for many. It is truly the highlight of my year for my whole team and me.”

Luke Bryan has separately announced a 31-date Raised Up Right tour which begins on June 9 in Charleston, W.V. Riley Green and Mitchell Tenpenny will serve as support for a tour that wraps on October 28 in Jacksonville, Fla.

