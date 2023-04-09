Luxe For Less season 1 episode 6 release date, air time, and plot

Episode 6 of Luxe for Less season 1, titled A Fabulous Farmhouse, will air on HGTV on Monday, April 10 at 10:30 pm ET. Fans can stream the show on HGTV Go one day after the television premiere. The show, which is returning after a gap of three months, will feature an amazing modern farmhouse transformation.

Michel Smith Boyd and his team will change the look of a modern farmhouse for the first time on the show. The team will try to tackle the tight budget and difficult layout of the property to construct a “magazine-worthy, southern charm of their dreams.”

It is unknown whose property Michel is transforming in the episode.

Luxe for Less is all about using clever budget hacks to build beautiful homes

Luxe for Less features designer Michel Smith Boyd and his team from the organization SMITHBOYD, helping clients transform their homes within a given budget.

Michel’s creative team also helps him make her huge design changes to “deliver beautifully overhauled spaces” within reach. His team includes Kai Williamson, Anthony Elle, and Laura Green Born.

Most of their clients are from the Atlanta metropolitan area. HGTV pitched the idea for Luxe for Less to Michel in 2020 but plans for the show were halted for a long time due to Covid.

HGTV’s description of the show reads:

"Designer Michel Smith Boyd uses clever budget hacks to help homeowners create luxurious homes without stretching the limits of their bank accounts."

Boyd tries to use old furniture and buys stuff from ‘scratch and dent’ outlets. He spends money on surfaces like countertops and baths. He also tries to use textured wallpaper and spends a lot of money on sofas, which “sets the tone for the room.” He said in an interview:

"Luxury is a word we hear a lot, but most of our ideas about it are based on advertising or on what other people have told us. I try to help clients determine their ideas of luxury and then help them achieve it. It just feels right. HGTV resonates with everyone. My mom is a loyal viewer, which makes this whole experience so much sweeter."

Michel Smith Boyd wants to prove that luxury is not limited to “one budget or lifestyle”

Michel Smith worked in retail fashion and took acting classes in New York before entering the design world. He read some interior design books and enrolled himself in The Art Institute of Atlanta. He then started his own company and his home's wallpapers became his signature move.

Smith is originally from Thibodaux, Louisiana, and wants to prove that luxury is not limited to “one budget or lifestyle.” He is a part of Rock the Block competition on HGTV.

Fans can stream Luxe for Less on HGTV Go and Discovery +.

