Macy Gray 25th anniversary tour: Presale, where to buy tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know

The Macy Gray 25th anniversary tour is scheduled from July 3, 2024, to July 13, 2024, in venues across mainland Australia. The singer will perform at the Festival of Voices on July 3, and follow along with her tour. The tour is in celebration of the singer's debut studio album, On How Life Is, which turned 25 this year. This will also be the first major tour of the year for the singer.

The upcoming tour will feature performances in cities such as Adelaide, Brisbane, and Sydney, among other cities. The singer announced the new tour via a post on her official website.

The presale for the tour will be available from April 16, 2024, at 09:00 am local time via the aforementioned official website of the singer. Said presale can be accessed by registering for the presale list from the same website. There will also be a My Ticketmaster presale available on select dates at the same time.

General tickets for the tour will be available from April 19, 2024, at 10:00 am local time via the aforementioned official website or via ticket vendors such as Ticketmaster. Tickets for the Festival of Voices show in Hobart are already available from the official website of the same and are priced between $69 to $99.

Macy Gray 25th anniversary tour dates and venues

Macy Gray released her debut studio album, On How Life Is, on July 1, 1999, via Epic Records. The album peaked at number 4 on the Billboard 200 album chart and gained multiple platinum sales certifications.

The album's single I Try won the Best Female Pop Vocal Performance award at the 2001 Grammy Awards, and the Award-Winning Song award at the BMI Pop Awards the same year. The song also won the Best Adult Contemporary Video award at the 2001 MVPA Awards.

Speaking about the album in an exclusive interview with Capradio on July 21, 2023, the singer stated:

"That album was about me turning 30 years old. That album was about me being a girl, being Black and turning 30 in America. The album exemplified a concept album, an album that tells a story. I like that kind of thing."

Now the singer is planning on celebrating said album's 25 years with a tour across mainland Australia and Tasmania. The full list of dates and venues for the Macy Gray 25th anniversary tour is given below:

July 3, 2024 - Hobart, Australia, at Festival of Voices at Odon Theater

July 5, 2024 - Adelaide, Australia, at Hindley Street Music Hall

July 6, 2024 - Brisbane, Australia, at The Fortitude Music Hall

July 7, 2024 - Melbourne, Australia, at Hamer Hall at Arts Center Melbourne

July 9, 2024 - Gold Coast, Australia, at The Star Theater

July 10, 2024 - Wyong, Australia, at The Art House

July 11, 2024 - Canberra, Australia, at The Playhouse

July 12, 2024 - Wollongong, Australia, at Anita's Theater

July 13, 2024 - Sydney, Australia, at Enmore Theater

After her debut album, Macy Gray released several other albums, the most prominent of which is her second studio album, The Id, which was released on September 17, 2001, and peaked at number 11 on the UK album chart.

Also prominent is her ninth studio album, Stripped, released on September 9, 2016, peaked at number 2 on the US Top Jazz Album chart, and won the Best Album: Jazz with Vocals award at the Independent Music Awards.

Aside from her singing career, Macy Gray also has a long-standing career as an actor and voice actor. Her most prominent roles include Pauline in the film Lackawanna Blues, for which she also scored the soundtrack, as well as the animated series American Dragon: Jake Long.

