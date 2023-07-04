Macy Gray The Reset tour 2023: Tickets, dates, venues & all you need to know 

Macy Gray and her band, The California Jet Club are set to captivate audiences across the United States with their upcoming tour, The Reset. This highly anticipated tour is named after Gray's debut album, The Reset, which delves deep into the notion of resetting, encouraging individuals and the country to let go of outdated ideals and embark on a journey of self-improvement.

The standout track on the album is a remake of the controversial Cop Killer, which sparks a renewed dialogue about social justice and police brutality. Additionally, the album features the uplifting and dance-inducing Every Night, an original track featuring the renowned rapper Maino.

The Reset tour promises to be an immersive experience for her fans. Macy Gray's ability to connect with her audience with her powerful voice and energetic performances with The California Jet Club is set to leave a lasting impact as they will perform in major cities across America this fall.

The tour tickets are now available to buy on Macy Gray’s official website. The tour ticket starts from $64 to $74 onwards.

Fans can visit her official website and can also follow her social media accounts to stay updated with ticket updates and more information about the tour.

Macy Gray’s tour will begin in Troy and end in Bethesda

Macy Gray will kick off a month-long scheduled tour with her concert in Troy, which is scheduled to take place on September 29, 2023. After visiting several cities across America, the singer will finally wrap up her tour with her concert in Bethesda on October 15, 2023.

The following are the complete dates and venues of the tour:

September 29, 2023 - Troy Savings Bank Music Hall - Troy, NY

September 30, 2023 - Tupelo Music Hall - Derry, NH

October 1, 2023 - Greenwich Odeum - East Greenwich, RI

October 3, 2023 - Ridgefield Playhouse - Ridgefield, CT

October 4, 2023 - Keswick Theatre - Glenside, PA

October 6, 2023 - Cary Hall - Lexington, MA

October 7, 2023 - Waterville Opera House - Waterville, ME

October 8, 2023 - SOB’s - New York, NY

October 10, 2023 - The NorVa - Norfolk, VA

October 12, 2023 - Dugas Pavillon - Destin, FL

October 13, 2023 - The Eastern - Atlanta, GA

October 15, 2023 - Bethesda Blues and Jazz - Bethesda, MD

Macy Gray is an American singer-songwriter with a Grammy Award and 5 nominations to her name

Macy Gray, born Natalie Renee McIntyre, is an American singer-songwriter, musician, and actress who gained widespread recognition for her soulful and distinctive voice. She made her debut in the music industry with her critically acclaimed album On How Life Is in 1999, which propelled her to international fame.

Gray's debut album, On How Life Is, received widespread acclaim for its unique blend of soul, R&B, and pop influences. The album's lead single, I Try, became a massive hit, reaching the top of the charts in multiple countries. The song earned Gray her first Grammy Award for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance in 2001.

In addition to her Grammy win, Gray received several other prestigious awards and nominations throughout her career. She was nominated for three MTV Video Music Awards, including Best New Artist and Best Female Video. Gray also earned a nomination for the BET Award for Best Female R&B/Pop Artist.

Throughout her career, Macy Gray has remained true to her unique artistic vision, blending elements of soul, R&B, and pop with introspective and heartfelt lyrics. Her distinctive voice, characterized by its raspy and emotive quality, continues to resonate with audiences worldwide.

Poll : 0 votes