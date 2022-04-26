Maddie and Tae Tour 2022: Tickets, where to buy, dates and more

Country music stars Maddie and Tae are finally hitting the road for their CMT Next Women of Country Tour Presents: All Song No Static tour. The duo took to Twitter to announce their rescheduled trip, saying, "We've been waiting so long to say this."

Opening acts Abbey Cone and Sacha, from the CMT Next Women of Country classes of 2020 and 2022, will accompany them on the road.

Tickets for all stops are now on sale and can be purchased from the TicketMaster website. The general admission tickets for the tour are priced at $15.

The All Song No Static Tour was originally scheduled for early 2022, but the duo were forced to cancel those dates after bandmate Taylor Kerr, who was pregnant at the time, was hospitalized.

She ended up staying in the hospital for the duration of her pregnancy, explaining later that she had checked in after her routine 24-week checkup revealed that she was at risk of going into premature labor.

Maddie and Tae 2022 tour dates and venues

Maddie and Tae's hot streak continues with a month-long tour that kicks off in mid-September. The tour will start in Oklahoma on September 15 and travel across Texas, Massachusetts, New York, Philadelphia and more to finally wrap up in Michigan on October 15.

September 15 – Tower Theater – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma*~

September 16 – House of Blues – Dallas, Texas*~

September 17 – House of Blues – Houston, Texas*~

September 21 – Brighton Music Hall – Boston, Massachusetts*~

September 22 – The Gramercy Theater – New York, New York*~

September 23 – Jergel’s Rhythm Grille – Warrendale, Philadelphia*~

September 24 – Baltimore Soundstage – Baltimore, Maryland*~

September 28 – Moonshine Beach – San Diego, California*~

September 29 – The Roxy – West Hollywood, California*~

September 30 – Club Rodeo Rio – San Jose, California*~

October 1 – Goldfield Trading Post – Roseville, California*~

October 5 – Brooklyn Bowl – Nashville, Tennessee*~

October 6 – Buckhead Theater – Atlanta, Georgia*~

October 7 – Von Braun Center – Mars Music Hall – Huntsville, Alabama*~

October 13 – The Castle Theater – Bloomington, Illinois~

October 14 – The Bluestone – Columbus, Ohio~

October 15 – Elevation at The Intersection – Grand Rapids, Michigan~

*Abbey Cone

~SACHA

Maddie and Tae will release an album before the tour commences

The duo will be releasing Through the Madness Volume 2 album before embarking on the tour in September. The album will be the sequel to their January 2022 release Through the Madness Volume 1.

