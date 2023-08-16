Maestro trailer breakdown: 3 key takeaways 

Maestro is a highly anticipated biographical drama movie that is centered around the decades-long relationship between the remarkable composer and conductor Leonard Bernstein and his wife and actress Felicia Montealegre. The movie is all set for a limited theatrical release on November 22, 2023, and will debut on Netflix on December 20, 2023.

Bradley Cooper and Josh Singer have acted as writers of the film, with Cooper also serving as the director. The list of producers for the movie includes some heavy-weight names, including Steven Spielberg and Martin Scorsese, among others.

The official teaser trailer for the upcoming biopic was launched by Netflix on August 15, 2023.

From the storyline to the cast, 3 major takeaways from the official Maestro trailer

1) Maestro will chronicle the complex yet beautiful relationship between Montealegre and Bernstein

A still from Maestro (Image Via IMDb)

As showcased in the official teaser trailer, the upcoming biopic will depict all phases, both happy and troubled, of the long-spanning relationship between American conductor, pianist, composer and music educator Leonard Bernstein and his beloved wife, actress and activist Felicia Montealegre Bernstein.

It also seems that the movie is captured in black and white for the most part. From several glimpses in the trailer, it is quite understandable that the biopic has been woven with intensity and emotional complexity, as it thoroughly chronicles the saga of the iconic pair's love story.

2) Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan lead the film

A still from Maestro (Image Via IMDb)

As shown in the trailer, actor Bradley Cooper, who is the director of the movie, will also play the lead role of Leonard Bernstein in the film. Renowned actress Carey Mulligan is all set to play the role of Leonard Bernstein's wife, actress Felicia Montealegre.

Going by the actors' first looks in the teaser trailer, it is quite evident that both have dived deep into their respective roles in order to bring out the complicated emotional nuances on screen. The chemistry between the two actors also seems to be quite captivating.

Other cast members of the movie include Maya Hawke, Matt Bomer, Sarah Silverman, Gideon Glick, Michael Urie, Miriam Shor, Sam Nivola, Alexa Swinton, and a few others.

3) Cooper and Mulligan will also be seen playing the old versions of their respective characters in Maestro

A still from the trailer (Image Via IMDb)

Apart from the younger versions of Cooper's Leonard Bernstein and Mulligan's Felicia Montealegre, the movie will also provide the audience with old versions of the characters, as the biopic will cover the entire time period of their relationship and married life.

The trailer begins with the younger version of the lead characters sitting together in a garden and it also ends in the same scene, but with the old versions of the characters, highlighting the complete course of their relationship.

Don't forget to watch Maestro, which will arrive on December 20, 2023, on Netflix.