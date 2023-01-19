"Makes me so uncomfortable": Bryce Hall's baby announcement leaves netizens appalled

Social media personality Bryce Hall pulled a prank on his followers by tweeting that he is expecting a child this year. People congratulated him under the tweet as he announced he was going to be a father. However, after he revealed in a live session that it was only a prank, Hall became the talk of the town.

The tweet was written on Wednesday, January 19. Bryce wrote that he had been hiding the information from social media for about six months and thought he was doing the right thing. However, with certain rumors that started to spread about him, he wanted to address the same.

He wrote:

"I have been hiding this from social media for about 6 months now and felt it was the right thing to do but with rumors starting to spread thought I’d address it. Yes, I will be a father in 2023. No, I won’t reveal the baby mama out of respect for her privacy."

Bryce Hall @BryceHall I have been hiding this from social media for about 6 months now and felt it was the right thing to do but with rumors starting to spread thought I’d address it. Yes, I will be a father in 2023. No, I won’t reveal the baby mama out of respect for her privacy. I have been hiding this from social media for about 6 months now and felt it was the right thing to do but with rumors starting to spread thought I’d address it. Yes, I will be a father in 2023. No, I won’t reveal the baby mama out of respect for her privacy.

The tweet gained over 34K likes as many of Hall's followers congratulated the influencer on the good news. But a few others guessed that it was one of his jokes.

One user @gabbyburns11 made a separate tweet addressing Bryce Hall and said that him having a baby makes them feel uncomfortable.

Gabby Burns @gabbyburns11 Bryce hall having a baby makes me so uncomfortable Bryce hall having a baby makes me so uncomfortable

Netizens react to Bryce Hall's baby announcement that he revealed was a prank

In the comment section of Hall's original tweet, Dennis Fetiosa aka Def Noodles shared a short clip where Hall admits that he is not actually going to be a dad. Hall said it was a joke he tweeted because he lost a battle.

Bryce originally revealed the baby announcement to be a prank during TikTok Live.

A netizen wrote that it's not April Fools Day yet, implying that Hall should not fool people with fake information.

User @purzh claimed that the announcement must be a prank for Hall's upcoming video.

Purzuh @purzh @BryceHall This gotta be a prank for an upcoming vid lol @BryceHall This gotta be a prank for an upcoming vid lol

A few others also guessed Hall was only joking.

People who believed the news and did not come across Bryce Hall's TikTok Live told him that he would make an amazing father.

deli @deIizzle @BryceHall i just know u will b a great dad 🥹 good luck buddy @BryceHall i just know u will b a great dad 🥹 good luck buddy

Kimberly Araújo @KimberlyArajo12 🥳 @BryceHall Congratulations Bryce, you are sure to be a great father 🥰 @BryceHall Congratulations Bryce, you are sure to be a great father 🥰😊🥳

ju @imnotjuli4

im happy for you my love!! @BryceHall im in shock, i can't believe it but God blessim happy for you my love!! @BryceHall im in shock, i can't believe it but God bless ❤im happy for you my love!! 😭❤

Bryce Hall's dating history

Little is known about the 23-year-old internet personality’s current dating life. However, he has shared glimpses of his past relationships.

He is said to have dated fellow TikToker and actress Addison Rae from 2020 to 2021. They had an on-and-off relationship but were considered a “power couple” on TikTok. They reportedly met in 2019 and have created videos together as well. They dropped cryptic hints about their relationship on social media but did not directly reveal the truth.

Netizens assumed they were together in the early months of 2020. They reportedly split up in August of the same year and got back together again in October.

Bryce Hall with Addison Rae (Image via Instagram/@brycehall)

Rae and Hall continued dating until March 2021. Allegations of Hall cheating on Rae surfaced on the internet, and the famous personality denied the same.

Before Rae, Hall was reportedly with Elle Danjean in early 2019. They broke up after only a few months. Both of them often shared photos and videos of themselves together. Initially, they claimed to have separated on amicable terms.

Bryce Hall with Ella Danjean (Image via TikTok/@brycehall)

However, the claim was later debunked when a video of them fighting surfaced on social media. Later, they admitted to the same.

Disclaimer: The following video contains abusive language. Viewer discretion is advised.

Bryce Hall was caught kissing Riley Hubatka in 2021 as per paparazzi footage. It was assumed that Hall asked Riley to be his girlfriend sometime in 2022 but the latter refused. Hall later made a video where he confirmed that Riley rejected him.

Poll : 0 votes