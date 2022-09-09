Making the Cut Season 3: Who won the grand finale and walked away with $1 million?

Making the Cut Season 3 has come to an end. The famed reality TV competition series released the finale episode on Amazon Prime on Thursday night. Out of the three contestants who made it to the end, only one designer walked away with a whopping $1 million.

The three designers who made it till the end were Yannik, Rafael and Georgia. After the concept store collection was revealed to the judges, Yannik and Rafael emerged at the top with their impressive designs. Georgia was in the bottom two with Jeanette. Ultimately, the judges decided to eliminate the latter.

The three designers already had their final collection ready to go. They were given four weeks to prepare a ten-look final collection for their very own fashion show. Their designs needed to have at least four accessible looks and two menswear looks. As part of their final assignment, the Making the Cut finalists had to pitch their brand to Christine Beauchamp from Amazon.

Host Tim Gunn made it clear to the designers that their business pitches were important as they factor in the final outcome of the competition. Christine had to have a clear vision of the designer and their brand.

Although the Top 3 finalists had a unique collection of their own that portrayed them and their brand, only one walked away with the massive cash prize. This season's winner of the reality show was Swiss designer Yannik Zamboni.

That's not all, the winner will also get a mentorship with Amazon Fashion and a chance to launch their brand on the Making the Cut store on Amazon.

Read on to learn more about the finale of Making the Cut Season 3.

Making the Cut Season 3 finale: Yannik is the first non-American designer to win the grand finale unanimously

The final fashion show took place on a rooftop in the heart of the Fashion District in Downtown Los Angeles. During his confessional, Yannik shared that he started his journey on Making the Cut as an outsider who was scared he'd be judged for using just white.

"Often people say, my brand is freaky. I am able to evolve and learn. Throughout my career as a designer, not everybody understood my fashion. So I'm very happy to be seen."

Yannik shared that he worked hard on his final assignment. He added that it was a homage to handcrafted classic men's tailoring. Continuing, Yannik shared that he didn't want to present the judges with anything ordinary. And that's exactly what he did.

His final fashion show left the judges spell-bound. Nicole Richie found his designs cool and exciting. Christine called Yannik an intellectual designer. Jeremy Scott added that it was "s*xy and conceptual at the same time." Heidi loved the silhouettes.

The judges continued to add that Yannil kept surprising them throughout his show. Ultimately, it all boiled down to Rafael and Yannik. The judges had to choose one of them as the winner.

Jeremy Scott told Yannik,

"I think you did a great collection tonight. You did a tour de force of menswear, turning it upside down literally sometimes. It was a very beautiful, artistic vision from a designer."

When it came to voting, the judges all voted for Yannik, crowning the Swiss fashion designer the winner of Making the Cut Season 3.

All episodes of Making the Cut Season 3 are currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Get to know more about your favorite TikTok creators, check out SK TikTok Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Somava