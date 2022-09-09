Making the Cut: Yannik makes a bold move and wins the Concept Store collection ahead of the finale 

Making the Cut released Episode 7 for viewers to watch on Thursday night. Just one step away from the grand finale, the remaining four designers faced their toughest challenge in this episode. With two assignments left, the contestants had the chance to bring their brand to life with their very own concept store.

After a shocking elimination last week, the four designers who remained were Jeanette, Rafael, Yannik, and Georgia.

The Top 4 designers had to make their concept store designs accessible. Apart from that, they also had to create a ten-look collection for the grand finale. They were given four weeks and an apartment each to plan their designs.

Yannik, who has always worked with the color white, wanted to show the process of how he grew with the competition. To surprise the judges, he decided to incorporate color into his designs. That was not the only bold move Yannik made when it came to his concept store.

Read on to learn more about Yannik's concept store designs.

Yannik's bold move snatched the concept store win in Making the Cut Season 3

Yannik went all out for his concept store designs and final collection. During his confessional, he opened up about what he had planned.

"I like imperfect and broken, but also, like, very well-designed stuff, and even if they look minimalisic or simple. I also wanted the mannequins aged and cracked."

Continuing, Yannik shared that from the beginning, he had always been scared that he would be judged for only using white. The Making the Cut star added that he wanted to show that he could also work with color. After working late nights, Yannik's looks were finally complete.

The next day, when they went into the studio, Yannik was spellbound to see his concept store come to life the way he pictured it. Before the judges' arrival, Tim Gunn announced the rules for the designers and told them they had the choice of including three of their final collection designs in their concept store.

While the remaining three contestants chose to include items from their final collection in their concept store, Yannik chose not to. He made a bold move again, sharing that if they wanted to see his final collection, he would have to advance to the grand finale.

When Heidi Klum, Jeremy Scott, Nicole Richie, and Christine from Amazon visited Yannik concept store, they were shocked. The Making the Cut judges were surprised to see Yannik use color in his designs. They added that the fabric he chose was great for printing.

When Heidi asked the Making the Cut designer about his final collection, Yannik revealed that he didn't add any pieces from it. Heidi called it a "ballsy move."

All the judges were impressed with Yannik's collection. After much deliberation, Yannik joined Rafael in the Top 2. Ultimately, after voting, Yannik emerged as the winner of the concept store round and made the cut to the grand finale.

The first eight episodes of Making the Cut are currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Get to know more about your favorite TikTok creators, check out SK TikTok Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sayati Das