Making Modern with Brooke and Brice season 3 release date, air time, and plot

Making Modern with Brooke and Brice returns with a brand new season on July 21, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Magnolia Network. Before this, the show had already released two seasons that have received high ratings from fans. With the show entering the third season, fans have a lot of expectations from the same.

A trailer for the upcoming season of Making Modern with Brooke and Brice was recently revealed to give fans an insight into what to expect from it. The trailer's description says that the married couple Brooke and Brice Gilliam have "flipped the script on traditional home renovation roles." They say so because Brooke is the builder while Brice is the designer.

“As more clients seek out their work, they take a leap of faith to launch a home remodeling business,” it adds.

In the trailer, Brooke and Brice Gilliam were seen transforming ordinary homes into full-fledged modern houses. For each client on this show, the goal is to satisfy their needs and make their dreams come true. The upcoming season of Making Modern with Brooke and Brice will showcase everything from interior designs to home structures.

Throughout the trailer, the couple experiments with colors, furniture, and wallpapers to satisfy the customer with their interior design.

A look at the season three cast of Making Modern with Brooke and Brice

Brooke Gilliam

Brooke earned her Bachelor's degree in Organizational Communication, Marketing at Murray State University in 2009. She has worked at a number of companies including AstraZeneca/PTS as a CSA Marketing Representative and Diabetes Sales Specialist, and at GSK-InVentiv as a Pharmaceutical Sales Representative. She currently working as Sr. Biopharmaceutical Sales at Amgen.

"The customer is at the center of everything I do, from building rapport and fostering mutually beneficial relationships, to effectively following through to gain consumer credibility; I focus on long-term relationships, knowing that is key to driving sales," her LinkedIn bio says.

Brice Gilliam

Brice Gilliam graduated from Meharry Medical College with a Doctor of Dental Surgery, Dentistry in 2009. Following this, he completed an Orthodontic Residency at Howard University. He then graduated from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville with a Bachelor of Science (BS), in Biochemistry Cellular and Molecular Biology.

During his career, he has worked as a Resident at Howard University Hospital, an Orthodontist at Dental Practice, and a Creator/Orthodontist at Elevation Orthodontics. He currently works at Magnolia Network on Making Modern with Brooke and Brice season 3.

As of right now, the couple lives in Nashville, Tennessee, United States. The show's third season is expected to have six episodes with the first episode releasing on July 21, 2023. It will be followed by the rest of the episodes releasing every week.

The synopsis for the first episode of Making Modern with Brooke and Brice season 3, titled Close to Home, mentions:

“Brooke and Brice have new neighbors in town who could use some help in their empty dining room; Brice has a blank canvas to let his creativity flow, and Brooke gets back to doing what she loves in a new workshop space.”

There are several surprises in store for the fans in the upcoming season of the show. Fans can watch the latest episode of Making Modern with Brooke and Brice on July 21, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Magnolia Network. They can also watch the sho on Discovery+, The Roku Channel, Max, Sling, Spectrum TV, and Apple TV.