Malbon x Sperry Duck Boots: Everything we know so far

Malbon x Sperry Duck Boots are gearing up to make a splash this fall, capturing the essence of Northeastern charm. The collaboration brings to life two distinct boots, one designed for men and the other for women. The boots are synonymous with the late November ambiance, perfect for braving the rain while lobster boats conclude their seasonal voyages.

The boots are not just a fusion of utility and style; they also symbolize a shift for Malbon. The brand, known for its golf-centric collections, subtly steps away from its traditional golf label through this partnership. Meanwhile, for Sperry, this alliance complements its other collaborations with brands like Pleasures and CONCEPTS.

These boots were released on November 2 and are available on Malbon and Sperry’s websites. The Malbon x Sperry Duck Boots are priced at $90 USD for women and $110 USD for men.

The men's boot takes inspiration from Sperry's revered Cold Bay 3-Eye model.

With its understated low profile, the boot is meticulously crafted to exude elegance while ensuring comfort. The snug fleece lining stands as a promise of warmth, making it an ideal choice for those seeking a fusion of sophistication and practicality.

In terms of aesthetics, the boot is a visual delight, showcasing a thoughtful combination of materials. The upper is fashioned from pristine white leather, punctuated by exquisite croc detailing.

This is seamlessly juxtaposed with a striking yellow rubber duck shell and complemented by a rust mudguard, creating a harmonious and eye-catching design.

Outsole

Ensuring a sturdy grip, the boot features a non-marking outsole that is both functional and complements the aesthetic.

Design and Materials of Women's Boot

The women's boot takes its foundation from the classic Salt Water 1-Eye mold, ensuring a timeless elegance coupled with durable design.

This version thoughtfully mirrors the men's design in certain aspects, such as the immaculate white leather upper, presenting a sense of cohesion and unity within the collection.

However, what sets the women's boot apart is its distinctive matching rubber shell, a subtle variation that adds a touch of femininity and grace. This detail elegantly harmonizes with the overall design, creating a piece that is both cohesive with the men's version and uniquely its own.

Branding Details

Both pairs of the Malbon x Sperry Duck Boots carry an embossed Malbon “M” and are completed with co-branded plaid insoles and tongue labels.

History of Malbon and Sperry

Malbon, initially a golf brand, has been diversifying its image. From aligning with pro golfers to introducing a western-inspired FW23 collection, Malbon seeks a broader audience. Sperry, known for its iconic duck boots, has a history of collaborations, adding a fresh spin to their classic designs.

The Malbon x Sperry Duck Boots collaboration stands as a brilliant fusion of heritage and contemporary design, artfully bringing together elements that speak to the legacy of both brands.

With careful craftsmanship, the Malbon x Sperry Duck Boots collaboration is poised to meet the demands of the season, offering wearers a chance to embrace the elements in style. These boots, skillfully designed and aesthetically pleasing, are set to resonate with those who seek to merge practicality with a sense of fashion.

Lovers of tradition and motivation will covet this unique collaboration.

The partnership between Malbon and Sperry is set to offer enthusiasts an opportunity to step into a world where functionality meets elegance.