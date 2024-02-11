Mama June: Family Crisis is back! Where to stream, check details

Mama June: Family Crisis, the spin-off reality show of TLC’s Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, returned with season 7 on Friday, February 9, at 9 p.m. EST, with episodes released exclusively on WE TV. The show, which began with documenting the main character Mama June Shannon’s weight loss transformation journey, has undergone rebranding multiple times.

Before the release of season 4, Mama June and her boyfriend at the time were allegedly arrested for drug possession at a gas station in Alabama. This prompted the makers to rename the show Mama June: From Not to Hot - Family Crisis.

Following this, in season 5, the title was changed to Mama June: Road to Redemption before it was rebranded again as Mama June: Family Crisis in season 6, which remains the same in the upcoming season.

The series last focused on the addiction recovery battle of Mama June, 44, as she continued to rebuild her family relationships. Now, season 7 will majorly document her daughter Cardwell’s battle with cancer.

Where to watch Mama June: Family Crisis season 7?

Mama June: Family Crisis premiered on Friday, February, at 9 p.m. EST on WE TV but the show will be available to stream on some non-cable platforms. Besides WE TV, new episodes will be available to stream on AMC Networks’ ALLBLK on Tuesdays, after their original release.

For cord-cutters, Mama June: Family Crisis season 7 can be watched on streaming platforms including Philo TV, which provides viewers with a seven-day free trial. Additionally, Direct TV Stream is another platform, which enables customers a five-day free trial.

What to expect from Mama June: Family Crisis season 7?

Season 7 will document the final months of Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell. In an unfortunate turn of events, she died on December 9, 2023, at the age of 29 after battling with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma. Her diagnosis with the ailment came in January 2023, and Cardwell let the family chronicle her health journey from February last year.

The production of the season was completed in November 2023 before she passed away a month later. Mama June officially announced the news of her daughter’s death via Instagram alongside a happy family photograph. She wrote:

"With the breaking heart, we are announcing that Anna Cardwell is no longer with us. She passed away in my home last night peacefully at 11:12 PM.

She added:

She gave one hell of a fight for 10 months she passed away with her family around her like she won’t and we will be updating y’all with more information as we get it today. We love y’all and continued prayers and thoughts for our family during this difficult time.”

In the first promo of season 7 obtained by Entertainment Tonight, Mama June Shannon is seen getting emotional about her daughter’s diagnosis with cancer alongside worrying about the uncertainty of her future. She says in the video:

“I can't say if my daughter is going to be here in five years because I don't know.”

In January 2024, Mama June told Daily Mail how she’s coping and slowly coming to terms with the passing of her 29-year-old child. She noted:

"I have my good days, I have my bad days — certain things that I'll do remind me of her. We do talk about her quite a bit. We all carry her with us."

Mama June: Family Crisis will release new episodes weekly every Friday on WE TV.