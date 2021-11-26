MAMAMOO 2021 WAW Concert - The Movie: Where to watch, date, ticket price, and all you need to know

In partnership with South Korea's theater chain CGV, MAMAMOO will be releasing a brand new film centered around the making of their recently-held concert WAW.

The movie's release was announced on November 26, 2021, by CGV themselves. Jam-packed with tons of exclusive clips and footage from the behind-the-scenes aspect of the concert, fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the feature film.

Details about the upcoming MAMAMOO 2021 WAW Concert - The Movie

According to CGV, the movie will be shown in 33 cinema halls across South Korea, all affiliated with the organization. The CGV Yongsan I'Park Mall has been mentioned to be a part of the project. This means that international fans of MAMAMOO will not be able to watch the film in cinemas for the foreseeable future.

Fans haven't completely given up hope yet, however, as there is always the possibility that it may be released in DVD format by RBW (MAMAMOO's managing agency) or they may strike a deal to premiere it in international waters.

Movies on K-pop acts have been licensed to streaming services in the past as well, and fans are banking on the possibility. For those who do live in South Korea, the movie will officially premiere on December 3, 2021. Tickets are said to cost ₩18,000, or $15.

CGV has worked with K-pop acts several times in the past. They screened BTS' Break the Silence: The Movie and Blackpink's BLACKPINK: THE MOVIE as well.

According to CGV, the locations that will be screening the movie in South Korea are as follows:

MAMAMOO's WAW Concert, which will be the main focus of the film, took place on August 28, 2021. It was held to celebrate the K-pop girl group's seventh anniversary since its debut.

The organizers, KAVECON, received heavy backlash from fans, including many demanding a refund after calling the concert a "disaster."

Many fans were unable to view the online concert as the live stream link was not loading. Others who were able to access the link stated that they experienced constant buffering issues.

