Man of Steel writer David Goyer opens up about the pressure in WB to build another MCU

With an entire rebuilding of the DCEU in process, Man of Steel writer and Hollywood veteran David Goyer recently opened up about the inside workings of the studio, which was at one point desperate to become the MCU.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe truly shook the world and made the rival studio, which uses DC's content, fear for their space in the rapidly growing superhero craze.

Sadly, Warner Bros. made a few bad decisions in their haste to give chase to their rival MCU, abandoning quality in the process.

As David Goyer agreed on the Happy Sad Confused Podcast, WB made the wrong call by going for Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, which was slated to be a big crossover event, instead of a standalone Superman film, which could have worked wonders.

He also explained further how the working of the studio and their hurry to catch up to Marvel led the DCEU characters on a downward spiral, with very few films in the whole universe hitting the mark. Even the fabled Justice League did not do well when it was first released.

David Goyer said in the podcast:

"I know the pressure we were getting from Warner Bros., which was, ‘We need our MCU! We need our MCU!’ And I was like let’s not run before we walk. The other thing that was difficult at the time was there was this revolving door of executives at Warner Bros. and DC. Every 18 months someone new would come in. We were just getting whiplash. Every new person was like, ‘We’re going to go bigger!'"

"It was crazy how much architecture was being built on air"- David Goyer on DC's excessive planning without much execution

One thing Marvel was doing very well during the time was releasing new content with a lot of crossovers and weaving a tight-knit universe that made a lot of sense. It also neatly included new characters such as Ant-Man and Spider-Man.

Warner Bros. wanted the same for the DCEU and went to extreme measures to make it happen. While DC does have more interesting characters and perhaps a better set of comics to adapt from, its efforts to do it all at once led to a few sloppy attempts that eventually led to the fall of the universe.

David Goyer elaborated:

"I remember at one point the person running Warner Bros. at the time had this release that pitched the next 20 movies over the next 10 years. But none of them had been written yet!...It was crazy how much architecture was being built on air… This is not how you build a house."

Goyer was one of the first people in the DCEU, having already worked on Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy. He was also the one who conceived the idea of a Superman movie with Nolan, which ultimately gave birth to Zack Snyder's landmark project, Man of Steel.

Sadly, things have not improved since the film. Currently, MCU veteran James Gunn has taken over the role of leading the DC universe in a new direction.