Marcus King Tour 2022: Tickets, where to buy, dates and more

American singer-songwriter Marcus King has announced his North American tour in support of his upcoming album Young Blood. The 33-day trek will begin in September and will go through October. Marcus King will kick off his tour at The Met in Philadelphia and will make stops at New York’s Beacon Theater, Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, and Atlanta’s Tabernacle among other venues before concluding at The Fillmore in New Orleans. King will be joined by Neal Francis, Ashland Craft, and comedian Dean Delray.
In a statement, King said:
“This fall tour is going to be our biggest one YET. It has been a long time in the making, playing some of our favorite venues in the country bringing a FULL night of rock n roll, love and laughs! Can’t wait to bring this show to your town.”
Marcus King 2022 Tour Tickets & Dates
A Live Nation presale for the tickets will be available starting June 1 at 10 am PT with the code DAZZLE. The general sale of the tickets will be available from June 3 from 10 am through Ticketmaster.
Marcus King 2022 Tour Dates
September 09 – Philadelphia, PA at The Met
September 10 – Washington, DC at The Theater at MGM National Harbor
September 11 – Boston, MA at House of Blues
September 15 – New York, NY at Beacon Theatre
September 16 – New York, NY at Beacon Theatre
September 17 – Columbus, OH at KEMBA Live!
September 18 – Louisville, KY at Bourbon & Beyond Festival
September 20 – Toronto, ON at HISTORY
September 21 – Pittsburgh, PA at Stage AE
September 23 – Grand Rapids, MI at GLC Live at 20 Monroe
September 24 – Madison, WI at The Sylvee
September 25 – St. Paul, MN at Palace Theatre
September 27 – Indianapolis, IN at Egyptian Room
September 29 – Nashville, TN at Ryman
September 30 – Nashville, TN at Ryman
October 01 – Atlanta, GA at Tabernacle
October 02 – Atlanta, GA at Tabernacle
October 04 – Austin, TX at Stubb’s
October 06 – Phoenix, AZ at The Van Buren
October 07 – Los Angeles, CA at The Wiltern
October 11 – San Francisco, CA at The Masonic
October 13 – Portland, OR at Crystal Ballroom
October 14 – Seattle, WA at Neptune
October 15 – Seattle, WA at Neptune
October 17 – Salt Lake City, UT at The Complex
October 18 – Denver, CO at Mission Ballroom
October 20 – St. Louis, MO at The Pageant
October 21 – Chicago, IL at Aragon Ballroom
October 22 – Detroit, MI at The Fillmore
October 23 – Cleveland, OH at Agora Theatre
October 25 – Charlotte, NC at The Fillmore
October 26 – Birmingham, AL at Avondale Brewing Company
October 27 – New Orleans, LA at The Fillmore
Marcus King to release new album Young Blood
Marcus King is slated to release his new album Young Blood on August 26. The album was produced by Dan Auerbach of The Black Keys and will be released on Rick Rubin’s American Records/Republic Records.
In a statement, Auerbach said:
“Music runs so deep in Marcus’s blood he might not even realize how born to do this he is. He’s the real deal.”
Marcus King recently released a music video for the album’s lead single, Hard Working Man. The video is inspired by popular director Quentin Tarantino and portrays King as a hard working, honest man trying to make money but gets caught in violence, motivated by money and a love interest.
Marcus King released his debut album El Dorado in 2019 which was also produced by Dan Auerbach. The album received a nomination for Best Americana Album at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards in 2020.