Marcus King Tour 2022: Tickets, where to buy, dates and more

American singer-songwriter Marcus King has announced his North American tour in support of his upcoming album Young Blood. The 33-day trek will begin in September and will go through October. Marcus King will kick off his tour at The Met in Philadelphia and will make stops at New York’s Beacon Theater, Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, and Atlanta’s Tabernacle among other venues before concluding at The Fillmore in New Orleans. King will be joined by Neal Francis, Ashland Craft, and comedian Dean Delray.

In a statement, King said:

“This fall tour is going to be our biggest one YET. It has been a long time in the making, playing some of our favorite venues in the country bringing a FULL night of rock n roll, love and laughs! Can’t wait to bring this show to your town.”

Marcus King 2022 Tour Tickets & Dates

A Live Nation presale for the tickets will be available starting June 1 at 10 am PT with the code DAZZLE. The general sale of the tickets will be available from June 3 from 10 am through Ticketmaster.

Marcus King 2022 Tour Dates

September 09 – Philadelphia, PA at The Met

September 10 – Washington, DC at The Theater at MGM National Harbor

September 11 – Boston, MA at House of Blues

September 15 – New York, NY at Beacon Theatre

September 16 – New York, NY at Beacon Theatre

September 17 – Columbus, OH at KEMBA Live!

September 18 – Louisville, KY at Bourbon & Beyond Festival

September 20 – Toronto, ON at HISTORY

September 21 – Pittsburgh, PA at Stage AE

September 23 – Grand Rapids, MI at GLC Live at 20 Monroe

September 24 – Madison, WI at The Sylvee

September 25 – St. Paul, MN at Palace Theatre

September 27 – Indianapolis, IN at Egyptian Room

September 29 – Nashville, TN at Ryman

September 30 – Nashville, TN at Ryman

October 01 – Atlanta, GA at Tabernacle

October 02 – Atlanta, GA at Tabernacle

October 04 – Austin, TX at Stubb’s

October 06 – Phoenix, AZ at The Van Buren

October 07 – Los Angeles, CA at The Wiltern

October 11 – San Francisco, CA at The Masonic

October 13 – Portland, OR at Crystal Ballroom

October 14 – Seattle, WA at Neptune

October 15 – Seattle, WA at Neptune

October 17 – Salt Lake City, UT at The Complex

October 18 – Denver, CO at Mission Ballroom

October 20 – St. Louis, MO at The Pageant

October 21 – Chicago, IL at Aragon Ballroom

October 22 – Detroit, MI at The Fillmore

October 23 – Cleveland, OH at Agora Theatre

October 25 – Charlotte, NC at The Fillmore

October 26 – Birmingham, AL at Avondale Brewing Company

October 27 – New Orleans, LA at The Fillmore

Marcus King to release new album Young Blood

Marcus King is slated to release his new album Young Blood on August 26. The album was produced by Dan Auerbach of The Black Keys and will be released on Rick Rubin’s American Records/Republic Records.

In a statement, Auerbach said:

“Music runs so deep in Marcus’s blood he might not even realize how born to do this he is. He’s the real deal.”

Marcus King @realmarcusking The Hard Working Man official video is out NOW. It was such a great time making this. The director, Justin Key really had a solid vision In mind. Having the band, crew and my lovely wife in this video really made it such a wonderful memory! Watch now: mk.lnk.to/HWMvideo The Hard Working Man official video is out NOW. It was such a great time making this. The director, Justin Key really had a solid vision In mind. Having the band, crew and my lovely wife in this video really made it such a wonderful memory! Watch now: mk.lnk.to/HWMvideo https://t.co/1u7m3o1pu5

Marcus King recently released a music video for the album’s lead single, Hard Working Man. The video is inspired by popular director Quentin Tarantino and portrays King as a hard working, honest man trying to make money but gets caught in violence, motivated by money and a love interest.

Marcus King released his debut album El Dorado in 2019 which was also produced by Dan Auerbach. The album received a nomination for Best Americana Album at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards in 2020.

