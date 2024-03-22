Maren Morris 2024 RSVP Redux Tour: Presale code, tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know 

Maren Morris 2024 RSVP Redux Tour is scheduled to be held from May 29, 2024, to July 31, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States. The tour is a revival of the 2020 tour of the same, which had to be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The upcoming tour will feature performances in San Francisco, Vancouver, and Salt Lake City, among others. Maren Morris announced the new tour via a post on her official Instagram page on March 21, 2024:

Official fan club presale for Maren Morris tour will be available from March 26, 2024, at 10:00 am local time. Said presale can be accessed by joining the fan club, Lunatics, via the link provided in the bio of Maren Morris's official socials. Simultaneously, a fanclub VIP package, as well as a Platinum presale, will also be available.

A Live Nation presale will be available from March 27, 2024, at 10:00 am local time. The presale code for accessing said presale is KEY. At the same time, several other presales, including venue, Ticketmaster, and Spotify presales, will also be available.

General tickets will be available from March 29, 2024, at 10:00 am local time. Ticket prices have not been announced as of the writing of this article. Tickets can be purchased via Live Nation, Ticketmaster, or the singer's official website.

Maren Morris 2024 RSVP Redux Tour dates and venues

Maren Morris, as mentioned above, initially conceived of the tour in 2020, which could not be held at the time. Now the singer is bringing back said tour and the singer stated in her official tour date announcement post on her socials:

"The tour that never was, gets a 2024 redux. playing the fan club shows last year made me realize how much I missed the intimate venues and having fun dusting off some deep cuts. I didn’t want to stop, so we are carrying the spirit of those shows to slightly bigger rooms where more people can join us."

The current list of dates and venues for the Maren Morris RSVP Redux 2024 Tour is given below and more dates are expected to be announced soon:

May 29, 2024 — San Francisco, California at The Masonic

May 31, 2024 — Bend, Oregon at Hayden Homes Amphitheater

June 3, 2024 — Vancouver, British Columbia at Queen Elizabeth Theatre

June 5, 2024 — Boise, Idaho at Revolution Concert House and Event Center

June 6, 2024 — Salt Lake City, Utah at The Complex

June 8, 2024 — Phoenix, Arizona at Arizona Financial Theatre

June 12, 2024 — Dillon, Colorado at Dillon Amphitheater

July 31, 2024 — Sandpoint, Idaho at Festival at Sandpoint

The other Maren Morris North America show dates and venues scheduled are also given below:

June 1, 2024 — Seattle, Washington State at Chateau Ste. Michelle

June 11, 2024 — Morrison, Colorado at Red Rocks Amphitheatre

June 14, 2024 — Lincoln, California at Thunder Valley Casino

June 30, 2024 — Austin, Texas at Sips & Sounds Summer Festival

August 2, 2024 — Big Sky, Montana at Wildlands Festival

September 13, 2024 — New Glasgow, California at Sommo Festival

Marren Morris is also scheduled to perform at the Bourbon & Beyond Festival in September 2024, where she will appear in a lineup that also includes Neil Young, Matchbox Twenty, Fleet Foxes, and more.