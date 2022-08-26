Who is Markantoine Lynch-Boisvert? Making the Cut contestant is a lecturer

Season 3 of Making the Cut has been running successfully on Amazon Prime video. The show premiered on August 19 with ten aspiring fashion designers. One of these talented designers is Montreat-based Markantoine Lynch-Boisvert, who is also a lecturer.

The fashion reality series Making the Cut features ten talented fashion designers who have to perform high-fashion runway tasks assigned to them by the judges on the show. The winning looks from every round of the show are set up for sale on Amazon Fashion.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Season Three will feature a new group of 10 entrepreneurs and designers from around the world who are ready to take their emerging brands to the next level and become the newest global phenomenon."

It further adds:

"The winner of the series will receive $1 million to invest in their business and mentorship with Amazon Fashion. The winner will also have an opportunity to create an exclusive co-brand with Amazon Fashion and launch their existing brands in the Amazon Fashion store."

Making the Cut's Markantoine runs his own skatewear clothing brand

33-year-old Markantoine is originally from Shawinigan and relocated to Montreal to pursue a career in fashion design. He studied at the Université du Québec à Montréal to learn the necessary skills of his interest.

In 2015, the designer graduated as the cohort of the fashion management and design program at his university. While studying in college, he received an internship in Paris as an assistant to Aline Ochoa for a semester. Then he contributed to developing brand image as a subcontractor for the prosperous LVMH group.

After he graduated from college, in no time, he started his own French-Canadian brand MARKANTOINE that designed conceptual skatewear clothing. His website described the purpose of the brand as:

"MRKNTN emerges from the eclectic mind of Montreal-based designer Markantoin."

It further reads:

"Through an unexpected approach to design, this conceptual skatewear brand exudes an air of nostalgia with its mélange of historical techniques, disparate cinematic references and distinctive youthful energy. Our innovative studio firmly believes in the power of strong and committed vision and, season after season, MRKNTN tells you a story that you can wear."

One of his brand's collections, an eco-responsible underwear for men and women, is entirely made in Quebec. This particular collaboration of his was included in several associations that ultimately led him to present his spring-summer 2022 collection at Paris Fashion Week.

Apart from designing, Markantoine also teaches marketing and fashion design at LaSalle College. With his high interest in the fashion industry, the designer was also involved with MMODE, the Quebec Fashion cluster, as an active member with many ideas for the future of fashion in Quebec.

In the upcoming show Making the Cut, Boisvert was chosen to exhibit alongside the one and only Thierry Mugler in the designer's exhibition premiere.

Interestingly, in his teenage years, the Making the Cut contestant would initially design clothes for his friends. It was then that he realized that he wanted to be a designer.

Viewers can watch the latest episode of Making the Cut on Amazon Prime Video.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Piyush Bisht